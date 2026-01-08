E19 | Radiant Floor, Cable Railings | Ask This Old House

Extras
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Reflect on some of the best Siegfried and Mrs. Hall moments in the series so far.
The cast discusses the time jump between Seasons 5 and 6.
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Overhead garage storage; 3-way smart switch installation; anode rod maintenance.
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.
Nathan visits a Navy Seabees base; all about trailer hitches; repaint galvanized railing.
Sustainable grass alternatives; common types of nail designs; brightening up a driveway.
Planting arborvitaes; fireplace tools 101; how to build a container tote storage rack.
The importance of hearing protection; installing a stacked washer dryer unit in a closet.
Remove ring stains from a wood table; soil for houseplants; spot pointing a brick floor.
Seashell driveway installation. What Is It? Installing a radon mitigation system.
NOLA copper lantern fixtures; why toilets overflow; restoring rusty outdoor furniture.