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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26

Season 2026 Episode 12 | 26m 46s

Opposition to President Trump’s continued attacks on Iran is growing. Not only from resentful European allies and Democratic Party leaders, but from parts of his MAGA base. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Idrees Ali of Reuters, Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch, Vivian Salama of The Atlantic and David Sanger of The New York Times to discuss this and more.

Aired: 03/19/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
Ex Sony CEO & Fmr. Clinton Official on What You Can Learn From Their Mistakes
Michael Lynton and Joshua Steiner discuss their book "From Mistakes to Meaning."
Clip: S2026 E8123 | 17:32
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2026
Nicholas Burns; Wes J. Bryant; Michael Lynton; Joshua Steiner
Episode: S2026 E8123 | 55:36
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E61 | 57:46
Watch 11:26
PBS News Hour
Mamdani on his bold agenda and working with Trump
Zohran Mamdani on his bold agenda, tackling Islamophobia and working with Trump
Clip: S2026 E61 | 11:26
Watch 5:16
PBS News Hour
Frustrations grow at airports as DHS shutdown strains TSA
Long lines, frustrations grow at airports as DHS shutdown strains TSA staffing
Clip: S2026 E61 | 5:16
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