Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/13/26

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Elliott Abrams; Reza Aslan; Caitlin Dickerson
Caitlin Dickerson explains how the lives of immigrant families across the U.S. are being reshaped.
More Marines heading to Middle East as U.S. continues relentless strikes on Iran
Michigan synagogue attack highlights rise in antisemitic violence
Israelis near Lebanon border try to maintain normal life despite Hezbollah threat
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's mixed signals on the Iran war
Latest Episodes
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2026
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 6, 2026.
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26