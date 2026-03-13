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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/13/26

Season 2026 Episode 11 | 24m 10s

The U.S. war against Iran is moving fast and America's footprint in the Middle East is expanding. Plus, as the conflict enters its third week, the global energy market faces catastrophic consequences. Join guest moderator Vivian Salama, Steve Inskeep of NPR, Mark Mazzetti of The New York Times, Felicia Schwartz of Politico and Nancy Youssef of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 03/12/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2026
Elliott Abrams; Reza Aslan; Caitlin Dickerson
Episode: S2026 E8118 | 55:30
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
The Human Cost of Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
Caitlin Dickerson explains how the lives of immigrant families across the U.S. are being reshaped.
Clip: S2026 E8118 | 18:18
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
More Marines head to Mideast as U.S. continues Iran strikes
More Marines heading to Middle East as U.S. continues relentless strikes on Iran
Clip: S2026 E56 | 4:56
Watch 9:46
PBS News Hour
Synagogue attack highlights rise in antisemitic violence
Michigan synagogue attack highlights rise in antisemitic violence
Clip: S2026 E56 | 9:46
Watch 6:36
PBS News Hour
Israelis near Lebanon adapt to life under Hezbollah threats
Israelis near Lebanon border try to maintain normal life despite Hezbollah threat
Clip: S2026 E56 | 6:36
Watch 10:29
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's mixed signals on the Iran war
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's mixed signals on the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E56 | 10:29
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