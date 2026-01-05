What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
May 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's power in pushing out 'disloyal' Republicans
News Wrap: Trump says he called off strike on Iran planned for Tuesday
'There's an obsession there,' Comey says of Trump after 2nd indictment
Jury throws out Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman
Doctor who survived Ebola shares concerns about latest outbreak in Central Africa
DOJ creates $1.8 billion fund that could compensate 'targeted' Trump allies
Teenage gunmen open fire on Islamic Center of San Diego, police say
Bengali Muslims in India face persecution and displacement amid citizenship disputes
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