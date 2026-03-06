All rights reserved. © 2026
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/6/26

Season 2026 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

It’s been a week since the United States and Israel went to war with Iran. The question for President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu remains: Why did they attack, and why now? Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, and Karim Sadjadpour and Nancy Youssef of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 03/05/26
March 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: U.S. could start refunding tariffs in 45 days
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's decision to strike Iran
'Immutable' follows student debate team finding their voices
DOJ releases Epstein files on allegations against Trump
Americans stranded as war erupted struggle to get home
Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' from Iran
Economy shows signs of strain as war brings more uncertainty
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
