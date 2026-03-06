Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/6/26

Extras
David Frum discusses the war in Iran and its impact at home.
March 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
News Wrap: U.S. could start refunding invalidated tariffs in 45 days
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's decision to launch strikes on Iran
New documentary 'Immutable' follows student debate team as they find their voices
DOJ releases Epstein files containing sexual assault allegations against Trump
Americans stranded abroad as Iran war erupted describe struggle to return home
Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' as war on Iran enters new phase
U.S. economy shows signs of strain as Iran war brings more uncertainty
