All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO KEDT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC!
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26

Season 2026 Episode 8 | 26m 46s

President Trump walks into his State of the Union address facing damning headlines and sagging poll numbers as voters watch the turbulence at home and abroad. Join guest moderator Vivian Salama, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Eugene Daniels of MS NOW, Lisa Desjardins of PBS News and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker to discuss this and more.

Aired: 02/20/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Nature
How This Crab Mom Fights With Living Weapons
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
Clip: S44 E10 | 2:59
Watch 3:17
Nature
Spider Mother Devoured By Children
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:17
Watch 15:35
Nature
Project Shark | WILD HOPE
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Special: 15:35
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 2:54
Nature
Unlikely Roommates: Frog Dad & Tiger Tarantula
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
Clip: S44 E9 | 2:54
Watch 3:12
Nature
Pregnancy Jail? The Nesting Strategy of Hornbills
This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection.
Clip: S44 E9 | 3:12
Watch 2:36
Nature
A Mother’s Escape: A Langur’s Dangerous Climb
A langur mother climbs dangerous cliffs to protect her baby from rival males.
Clip: S44 E9 | 2:36
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Stone Age Temple Mystery Preview
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Preview: S53 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:47
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7 Scene
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2026
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26
Episode: S2026 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Episode: S2026 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Episode: S2025 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25
Episode: S2025 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46