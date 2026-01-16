Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Jan. 16, 2025

Extras
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition. Mrs. Pumphrey prepares Tricki for a visitor.
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
See how Tricki spends a day on the set of All Creatures Great and Small.
Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton on bringing James and Helen Herriot's real family history to life.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2026
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/14/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25