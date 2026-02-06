All rights reserved. © 2026
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26

Season 2026 Episode 6 | 26m 46s

President Trump set off alarm bells this week by calling for Republicans to “nationalize” the upcoming elections. This comes amid questions about Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s role in election security. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Jonathan Lemire and Michael Schere of The Atlantic, Jonathan Karl of ABC News and Liz Landers of PBS News to discuss this and more.

Aired: 02/05/26
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Episode: S2025 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25
Episode: S2025 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Episode: S2025 E49 | 24:09
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25
Episode: S2025 E48 | 24:10