All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26

Season 2026 Episode 5 | 26m 45s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26

Aired: 01/29/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Mammal Origins Preview
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Preview: S53 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Nature
Frog Dad Goes to Extreme Heights
This frog dad goes to extreme heights to find the safest home for his tadpoles.
Clip: S44 E7 | 3:08
Watch 2:52
Nature
Elephant Mom Saves Baby From Flood
Trapped on the wrong side of a flooded river, an elephant mom must decide if it’s safe to cross.
Clip: S44 E7 | 2:52
Watch 2:33
Nature
Fish Parenting 101: Mom vs. Dad
Cichlid parents must learn to work together to protect their young.
Clip: S44 E7 | 2:33
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5 Preview
James gets himself in a tough spot when he takes on a new role. Jimmy tells Siegfried hard truths.
Preview: S6 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:19
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5 Scene
James arrives at Hensfield dog track to take on the role of attending vet.
Clip: S6 E5 | 1:19
Watch 2:57
Nature
How Crane Parents Defend Their Eggs
When danger threatens the nest, these crane parents must stand together.
Clip: S44 E6 | 2:57
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2026
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Episode: S2025 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25
Episode: S2025 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Episode: S2025 E49 | 24:09
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25
Episode: S2025 E48 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:46