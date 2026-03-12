March 13, 2026

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Caitlin Dickerson explains how the lives of immigrant families across the U.S. are being reshaped.
March 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Middle East analysts on what the Iran war has accomplished and how it might end
Lebanese Christian villages caught in Israel-Hezbollah war
Remembering neon artist and glass-bending master Wil Kirkman
A look at the invisible ethics system for Congress
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Ronen Bergman; Jeffrey DeLaurentis; Lloyd Blankfein
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks