All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

March 13, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8118 | 55m 30s

Former Trump official Elliott Abrams discusses the latest updates in the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Iranian-American scholar Reza Aslan shares his thoughts on Iran's future. Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Caitlin Dickerson discusses the human cost of President Trump's immigration crackdown.

Aired: 03/12/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
The Human Cost of Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
Caitlin Dickerson explains how the lives of immigrant families across the U.S. are being reshaped.
Clip: S2026 E8118 | 18:18
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E55 | 57:46
Watch 8:41
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts on Iran war achievements and how it may end
Middle East analysts on what the Iran war has accomplished and how it might end
Clip: S2026 E55 | 8:41
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
Lebanese Christian villages caught in Israel-Hezbollah war
Lebanese Christian villages caught in Israel-Hezbollah war
Clip: S2026 E55 | 7:42
Watch 2:52
PBS News Hour
Remembering neon artist and glass-bending master Wil Kirkman
Remembering neon artist and glass-bending master Wil Kirkman
Clip: S2026 E55 | 2:52
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
Who holds Congress accountable? A look at the invisible ethics system for lawmakers
A look at the invisible ethics system for Congress
Clip: S2026 E55 | 7:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2026
Ronen Bergman; Jeffrey DeLaurentis; Lloyd Blankfein
Episode: S2026 E8117 | 55:33
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2026
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
Episode: S2026 E8116 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2026
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Episode: S2026 E8115 | 55:52
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
March 9, 2026
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Episode: S2026 E8114 | 55:21
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2026
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Episode: S2026 E8113 | 55:53
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2026
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2026 E8112 | 55:42
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2026
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Episode: S2026 E8111 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2026
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2026 E8110 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2026
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Episode: S2026 E8109 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52