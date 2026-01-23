All rights reserved. © 2026
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26

Season 2026 Episode 4 | 26m 45s

Last week, Denmark. This week, Canada. Why does Donald Trump go out of his way to embarrass allies? Is Trump bored of peace? He seems to be, at least when it comes to America’s traditional allies. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Leigh Ann Caldwell of Puck, Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch and Idrees Kahloon of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 01/22/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Can Dogs Talk? Preview
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
Preview: S53 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Nature
This Pregnant Monkey Is Not Ready (Yet)
Even in the wild, no one is born knowing how to be a parent.
Clip: S44 E6 | 2:28
Watch 3:15
Nature
Wasps Feed Live Caterpillars to Young
Why does a potter wasp seal living caterpillars inside her nest?
Clip: S44 E6 | 3:15
Watch 2:57
Nature
How Crane Parents Defend Their Eggs
When danger threatens the nest, these crane parents must stand together.
Clip: S44 E6 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 17:23
Nature
The Comeback Cat | WILD HOPE
Once on the brink of extinction, the Iberian lynx has been given a chance to thrive again.
Special: 17:23
Watch 1:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Tristan's Perfect Match
The cast describe the qualities that would make Tristan's perfect match.
Clip: S6 | 1:41
Watch 2:32
All Creatures Great and Small
Flip the Script
Nicholas Ralph and Callum Woodhouse flip the script and play each other's roles in a scene.
Clip: S6 | 2:32
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/16/26
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode,1/9/26
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/26/25
Episode: S2025 E52 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25
Episode: S2025 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Episode: S2025 E49 | 24:09
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25
Episode: S2025 E48 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/14/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/14/25
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:45