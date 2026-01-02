All rights reserved. © 2026
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 26m 45s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26

Aired: 01/01/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E2 | 57:46
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
Kennedy Center faces cancellations after Trump's name added
Kennedy Center faces artist cancellations, drop in ticket sales after Trump's name added
Clip: S2026 E2 | 6:50
Watch 5:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Investigators say sparklers started deadly fire
News Wrap: Swiss investigators believe sparklers started deadly fire inside ski resort bar
Clip: S2026 E2 | 5:42
Watch 12:22
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on chances of peace in Ukraine
Brooks and Capehart on chances of Ukraine-Russia talks leading to peace in 2026
Clip: S2026 E2 | 12:22
Watch 7:29
PBS News Hour
Why the flu season is bad and how you can protect yourself
Why the flu season is so bad and how you can protect yourself
Clip: S2026 E2 | 7:29
Watch 11:12
PBS News Hour
Grenell defends Trump's Kennedy Center takeover
'We cannot have art institutions that lose money': Grenell defends Kennedy Center takeover
Clip: S2026 E2 | 11:12
