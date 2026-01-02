Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/2/26

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Kennedy Center faces artist cancellations, drop in ticket sales after Trump's name added
News Wrap: Swiss investigators believe sparklers started deadly fire inside ski resort bar
Brooks and Capehart on chances of Ukraine-Russia talks leading to peace in 2026
Why the flu season is so bad and how you can protect yourself
'We cannot have art institutions that lose money': Grenell defends Kennedy Center takeover
