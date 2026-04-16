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Firing Line

North Korea’s Nuclear Bet Pays Off

Season 2026 Episode 16 | 26m 46s

From an unflinching personality cult to a nuclear arsenal nobody can dismantle, the Kim dynasty has outlasted every threat, within and without. The Wall Street Journal’s Jonathan Cheng discusses North Korea's nuclear bet and what comes next.

Aired: 04/16/26
Extras
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Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
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NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:14
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Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
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Poachers Return: How Trust Made India’s Tigers Vulnerable
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:15
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A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:00
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Tiger Mom Fights to Protect Her Cubs
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:14
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E80 | 57:46
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Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
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At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
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