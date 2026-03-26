Rep. Jim Clyburn

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Iran rejects Trump's ceasefire terms and issues own demands as war continues
A Brief But Spectacular take on empowering 'soccer grannies'
Lebanese emergency workers risk lives to aid civilians during ongoing Israeli attacks
East African asylum seeker deported by U.S. to Equatorial Guinea
How Australia's pioneering social media ban is impacting teens
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Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and bestselling author Ryan Holiday discuss the war in Iran.
Firing Line looks back at interviews with experts about America’s long-simmering conflict with Iran.
Masih Alinejad discusses the resistance movement in Iran in a 2022 interview.
Mark Cuban
Historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies.
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler, discuss politics and media in a forum at Hofstra University.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara responds to Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol surge.
Noa Tishby discusses rising hatred and violence against Jews worldwide.
Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses leading Chicago amid ICE raids and clashes with Trump.
Jim Clyburn discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present.