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Firing Line

Rep. Jim Clyburn

Season 2026 Episode 13 | 26m 46s

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), who has announced he is running for reelection at 85, discusses race in American politics, his warning for younger generations, and his book about South Carolina’s first eight Black Congressmen in a December interview.

Aired: 03/26/26
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