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Firing Line

Neil Gorsuch

Season 2026 Episode 31 | 26m 46s

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch discusses the heroes of the American Revolution, the importance of civics education, declining faith in democracy among young Americans, and the role of the court in sustaining America’s ideals for the future.

Aired: 07/23/26
Extras
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