Eva Moskowitz

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Sasha Lazutkin and his wife Lyudmila talk about the arrival of American astronauts at Star City.
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
Anna Fisher, the first mother in space, and daughter Kristin, reflect on leaving loved ones behind.
Meeting astronaut Ron McNair inspires Charlie Bolden to apply to NASA.
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
Latest Episodes
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Firing Line Season 2026
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Firing Line Season 2025
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Firing Line Season 2024
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Firing Line Season 2023
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Firing Line Season 2022
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Firing Line Season 2021
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Firing Line Season 2020
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Firing Line Season 2019
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Firing Line Season 2018
Jon Meacham examines our triumphs and tragedies through his book “American Struggle."
America at 250: Hoover explores how courts, states, and military service sustain the republic.
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Constitutional scholar Melissa Murray examines why every American should read the Constitution.
Constitutional scholar Melissa Murray examines why every American should read the Constitution.
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler discuss Trump’s immigration policy recorded in February.
Tamir Hayman, former chief of Israeli military intelligence, examines shortcomings of the Iran war.
Justice Anthony Kennedy assesses the challenges facing the Supreme Court in Trump’s second term.
Jim Mattis and Ryan Holiday examine the ancient philosophy that inspired America’s founders.
After the sudden death of her daughter, Danielle Crittenden reports from the front lines of grief.