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Firing Line

Eva Moskowitz

Season 2026 Episode 29 | 26m 46s

Eva Moskowitz--CEO of Success Academy, a public charter school network that outperforms nearly every district in New York--examines America’s education crisis, obstacles to reform, and whether the model can transform public education nationwide.

Aired: 07/09/26
Extras
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
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The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
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Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:28
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Jerry’s Letter to His Son From Space
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:34
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Culture Clash
Sasha Lazutkin and his wife Lyudmila talk about the arrival of American astronauts at Star City.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:36
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The Collision That Sent the Soviet Space Station Tumbling
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:26
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Once Upon a Time in Space
The First Mom in Space
Anna Fisher, the first mother in space, and daughter Kristin, reflect on leaving loved ones behind.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:26
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"That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”
Meeting astronaut Ron McNair inspires Charlie Bolden to apply to NASA.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:32
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Series Preview
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
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Once Upon a Time in Space
Extended Preview
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
Preview: S2026 | 2:17
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