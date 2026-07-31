All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Melat Kiros

Season 2026 Episode 32 | 26m 46s

Why is democratic socialism gaining momentum? Colorado House candidate Melat Kiros makes the case, defends her criticism of Israel, and argues for a smaller Pentagon budget.

Aired: 07/30/26
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2026
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 23:55
Firing Line
Neil Gorsuch
Neil Gorsuch discusses the heroes of the American Revolution and the importance of civics education.
Episode: S2026 E31 | 23:55
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Stanley McChrystal
Stanley McChrystal discusses the role of the military in America’s 250-year-old democracy.
Episode: S2026 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Eva Moskowitz
Eva Moskowitz examines America’s education crisis and obstacles to reform.
Episode: S2026 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jon Meacham
Jon Meacham examines our triumphs and tragedies through his book “American Struggle."
Episode: S2026 E28 | 26:46
Watch 56:46
Firing Line
AMERICA AT 250 – PURSUING A MORE PERFECT UNION
America at 250: Hoover explores how courts, states, and military service sustain the republic.
Episode: S2026 E27 | 56:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2026 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Melissa Murray
Constitutional scholar Melissa Murray examines why every American should read the Constitution.
Episode: S2026 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Melissa Murray
Constitutional scholar Melissa Murray examines why every American should read the Constitution.
Episode: S2026 E24 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Firing Line
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler discuss Trump’s immigration policy recorded in February.
Episode: S2026 E23 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Firing Line
Tamir Hayman
Tamir Hayman, former chief of Israeli military intelligence, examines shortcomings of the Iran war.
Episode: S2026 E22 | 24:10