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Firing Line

Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler

Season 2026 Episode 23 | 24m 10s

Natalie Winters, co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, and Adam Mockler, Gen Z YouTube host, discuss politics, media, and Trump’s immigration policy in a forum at Hofstra University recorded in February.

Aired: 06/03/26
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