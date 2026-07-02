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Firing Line

Jon Meacham

Season 2026 Episode 28 | 26m 46s

As America marks its 250th year, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham examines our triumphs and tragedies, the tension between patriotism and nationalism, and challenges to democracy in the Trump era, through his book “American Struggle.”

Aired: 07/02/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 1:24:42
NOVA
Interview: T. Rex to Birds with Steve Brusatte
Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
Special: 1:24:42
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2026
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8202 | 55:29
Watch 30:04
Nature
The Fluffy Guardians of American Grasslands | Wild Critters USA
Families discover America's largest mammal with Orbit, PBS Nature and the Smithsonian.
Special: 30:04
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Progressive victories potential bellwether for midterms
Progressives notch more primary victories in potential bellwether for midterms
Clip: S2026 E135 | 6:42
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PBS News Hour
Millions of Americans face dangerous temperatures
Millions of Americans face dangerous temperatures as heat wave bears down
Clip: S2026 E135 | 4:38
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PBS News Hour
Trump's $2B financial disclosure raises new ethics questions
Trump's $2B income in 2025 raises fresh questions about profiting off presidency
Clip: S2026 E135 | 6:31
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PBS News Hour
Private equity ownership of vet clinics draws scrutiny
As veterinary costs climb, private equity ownership of clinics draws scrutiny
Clip: S2026 E135 | 8:41
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PBS News Hour
Former USAID head says 'people are dying' after dismantling
Former USAID head says 'people are dying' a year after agency's dismantling
Clip: S2026 E135 | 7:41
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump takes first trip on new Air Force One
News Wrap: Trump takes first trip on Air Force One gifted by Qatar
Clip: S2026 E135 | 5:50
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