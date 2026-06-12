Melissa Murray

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Dominique de Villepin; Martina Navratilova; Chris Evert; Byron Allen
Byron Allen discusses Comics Unleashed on CBS.
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
June 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Surveillance program set to expire as Congress rejects FISA extension
World Cup players challenged by dangerously hot weather
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in stock market history
Middle East experts assess prospects for U.S.-Iran deal
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Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler discuss Trump’s immigration policy recorded in February.
Tamir Hayman, former chief of Israeli military intelligence, examines shortcomings of the Iran war.
Justice Anthony Kennedy assesses the challenges facing the Supreme Court in Trump’s second term.
Jim Mattis and Ryan Holiday examine the ancient philosophy that inspired America’s founders.
After the sudden death of her daughter, Danielle Crittenden reports from the front lines of grief.
Jeffrey Rosen and Yuval Levin discuss America’s founding documents.
Ben McKenzie unpacks his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying To You For Money.”
Lanhee Chen breaks down what’s driving America’s health care dysfunction.
Philip Wallach and Oona Hathaway confront Congress' diminished power and how to fix it.
Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses the 1929 stock market crash and how we may learn from it.