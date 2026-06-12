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Firing Line

Melissa Murray

Season 2026 Episode 24 | 26m 46s

Constitutional scholar Melissa Murray examines why every American should read the Constitution, the unfinished promise of Reconstruction, and what recent Supreme Court decisions reveal about the future of American democracy.

Aired: 06/11/26
Extras
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