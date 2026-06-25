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Firing Line

Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein

Season 2026 Episode 26 | 26m 46s

As America marks its 250th year, Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.” They examine the Revolution’s lessons, the founders’ warnings about power, and modern debates over how Americans understand our past.

Aired: 06/25/26
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