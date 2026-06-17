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Firing Line

Melissa Murray

Season 2026 Episode 25 | 26m 46s

Constitutional scholar Melissa Murray examines why every American should read the Constitution, the unfinished promise of Reconstruction, and what recent Supreme Court decisions reveal about the future of American democracy.

Aired: 06/18/26
Extras
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Nature
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Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
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PBS News Hour
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News Wrap: Civil rights, special education oversight shifted from Department of Education
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Maritime security expert weighs U.S.-Iran deal's impact on global shipping
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Questions linger over U.S.-Iran deal as details remain murky
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5 arrested over plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says
Clip: S2026 E123 | 2:25
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PBS News Hour
Ex-officials reflect on Trump's transformation of DOJ
Ex-DOJ officials reflect on Trump's transformation of the institution
Clip: S2026 E123 | 8:23
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PBS News Hour
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Shockoe Institute explores enduring impact of slavery and how to expand freedom today
Clip: S2026 E123 | 7:38
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Anthropic disables new AI model after White House security directive
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June 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E123 | 57:46
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