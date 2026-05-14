Jim Mattis / Ryan Holiday PART TWO - 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
China offers Trump grand welcome, but issues warning on Taiwan
News Wrap: Senate votes to withhold their own pay during future shutdowns
Florida's controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' expected to close
Bellevue Literary Review celebrates 25 years of stories on illness and recovery
Supreme Court extends access to mifepristone, for now
How reality TV stars seeking office are changing politics
U.S.-China diplomatic reset faces unresolved 'contradictions,' expert warns
Analysts break down Trump-Xi meeting and calls for stability and cooperation
May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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After the sudden death of her daughter, Danielle Crittenden reports from the front lines of grief.
Jeffrey Rosen and Yuval Levin discuss America’s founding documents.
Ben McKenzie unpacks his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying To You For Money.”
Lanhee Chen breaks down what’s driving America’s health care dysfunction.
Philip Wallach and Oona Hathaway confront Congress' diminished power and how to fix it.
Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses the 1929 stock market crash and how we may learn from it.
Jim Clyburn has announced he is running for reelection at 85, discusses race in American politics.
Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and bestselling author Ryan Holiday discuss the war in Iran.
Firing Line looks back at interviews with experts about America’s long-simmering conflict with Iran.
Masih Alinejad discusses the resistance movement in Iran in a 2022 interview.