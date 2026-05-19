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Firing Line

Anthony Kennedy

Season 2026 Episode 21 | 26m 46s

Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy assesses the challenges facing the Supreme Court in Trump’s second term–including incivility among the justices–and warns of threats to democracy. He reflects on his decades on the court and his landmark decisions.

Aired: 05/21/26
Extras
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NATURE - Season 45
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