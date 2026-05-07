Danielle Crittenden

Extras
May 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. destroyers and Iran trade fire in Strait of Hormuz in serious test of ceasefire
Rubio attempts to mend relations with Pope Leo in Vatican meeting after Trump’s criticisms
News Wrap: Tennessee passes new congressional map, sparking protest
Proposed FEMA changes raise questions about the future of disaster response
Somalia’s dire humanitarian situation escalates amid Iran war and Strait of Hormuz closure
How EU efforts to stem migration affect a dangerous sea route to the Canary Islands
From 2020 election to retribution, how the Justice Department is advancing Trump’s agenda
An ‘accidental’ chef traces her unlikely journey into the culinary world in new memoir
Supreme Court districting ruling creates confusion in Louisiana early voting
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Jeffrey Rosen and Yuval Levin discuss America’s founding documents.
Ben McKenzie unpacks his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying To You For Money.”
Lanhee Chen breaks down what’s driving America’s health care dysfunction.
Philip Wallach and Oona Hathaway confront Congress' diminished power and how to fix it.
Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses the 1929 stock market crash and how we may learn from it.
Jim Clyburn has announced he is running for reelection at 85, discusses race in American politics.
Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and bestselling author Ryan Holiday discuss the war in Iran.
Firing Line looks back at interviews with experts about America’s long-simmering conflict with Iran.
Masih Alinejad discusses the resistance movement in Iran in a 2022 interview.
Mark Cuban