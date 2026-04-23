All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Ben McKenzie

Season 2026 Episode 17 | 26m 46s

Actor and filmmaker Ben McKenzie unpacks his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying To You For Money” and why he argues the crypto boom is built on hype, risk, and deception. He takes on regulators, investors, and even President Trump’s crypto ventures.

Aired: 04/23/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
What marijuana's reclassification means for health, business
What marijuana’s reclassification means for public health and businesses
Clip: S2026 E85 | 4:04
Watch 8:42
PBS News Hour
‘America First’ policy reshapes how U.S. delivers health aid
‘America First’ aid policy reshapes how U.S. delivers global health assistance
Clip: S2026 E85 | 8:42
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Wildfires threaten homes in southern Georgia
News Wrap: Wildfires threaten homes in southern Georgia
Clip: S2026 E85 | 6:44
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
U.S. could send Afghans who helped its war effort to Congo
State Department proposes sending Afghans who helped U.S. war effort to Congo
Clip: S2026 E85 | 6:43
Watch 7:09
PBS News Hour
Exhibit shines light on Romani persecution during Holocaust
Art exhibition shines light on Romani persecution during Holocaust
Clip: S2026 E85 | 7:09
Watch 7:24
PBS News Hour
DACA recipient deported then returned to U.S.
'This is my home,' says DACA recipient deported then returned to U.S.
Clip: S2026 E85 | 7:24
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E85 | 57:46
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2026
Nate Swanson; Ricardo Zúñiga; Jen Fifield
Episode: S2026 E8147 | 55:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2026
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Lanhee Chen
Lanhee Chen breaks down what’s driving America’s health care dysfunction.
Episode: S2026 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Philip Wallach, Oona Hathaway
Philip Wallach and Oona Hathaway confront Congress' diminished power and how to fix it.
Episode: S2026 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses the 1929 stock market crash and how we may learn from it.
Episode: S2026 E14 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Rep. Jim Clyburn
Jim Clyburn has announced he is running for reelection at 85, discusses race in American politics.
Episode: S2026 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jim Mattis and Ryan Holiday
Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and bestselling author Ryan Holiday discuss the war in Iran.
Episode: S2026 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Iran: The Road to War
Firing Line looks back at interviews with experts about America’s long-simmering conflict with Iran.
Episode: S2026 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad discusses the resistance movement in Iran in a 2022 interview.
Episode: S2026 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban
Episode: S2026 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jon Meacham
Historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies.
Episode: S2026 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler, discuss politics and media in a forum at Hofstra University.
Episode: S2026 E7 | 26:46