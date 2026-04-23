Ben McKenzie

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
What marijuana’s reclassification means for public health and businesses
‘America First’ aid policy reshapes how U.S. delivers global health assistance
News Wrap: Wildfires threaten homes in southern Georgia
State Department proposes sending Afghans who helped U.S. war effort to Congo
Art exhibition shines light on Romani persecution during Holocaust
'This is my home,' says DACA recipient deported then returned to U.S.
April 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nate Swanson; Ricardo Zúñiga; Jen Fifield
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Lanhee Chen breaks down what’s driving America’s health care dysfunction.
Philip Wallach and Oona Hathaway confront Congress' diminished power and how to fix it.
Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses the 1929 stock market crash and how we may learn from it.
Jim Clyburn has announced he is running for reelection at 85, discusses race in American politics.
Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and bestselling author Ryan Holiday discuss the war in Iran.
Firing Line looks back at interviews with experts about America’s long-simmering conflict with Iran.
Masih Alinejad discusses the resistance movement in Iran in a 2022 interview.
Mark Cuban
Historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies.
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler, discuss politics and media in a forum at Hofstra University.