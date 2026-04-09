Philip Wallach, Oona Hathaway

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.
April 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What people in Iran are saying about the war and their government
Israel agrees to talks with Lebanon as strikes there threaten fragile U.S.-Iran truce
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Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses the 1929 stock market crash and how we may learn from it.
Jim Clyburn has announced he is running for reelection at 85, discusses race in American politics.
Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and bestselling author Ryan Holiday discuss the war in Iran.
Firing Line looks back at interviews with experts about America’s long-simmering conflict with Iran.
Masih Alinejad discusses the resistance movement in Iran in a 2022 interview.
Mark Cuban
Historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies.
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler, discuss politics and media in a forum at Hofstra University.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara responds to Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol surge.
Noa Tishby discusses rising hatred and violence against Jews worldwide.