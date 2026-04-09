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Firing Line

Philip Wallach, Oona Hathaway

Season 2026 Episode 15 | 26m 46s

As presidential power grows, where is Congress? Philip Wallach (American Enterprise Institute) and Oona Hathaway (Yale Law School) confront Congress' diminished power and how to fix it in a forum at Hofstra University.

Aired: 04/09/26
Extras
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Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
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Clip: S44 E12 | 3:02
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Clip: S2026 E75 | 6:58
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