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Firing Line

Lanhee Chen

Season 2026 Episode 16 | 26m 46s

Lanhee Chen, a health care policy expert, breaks down what’s driving America’s health care dysfunction—and lays out market-based ideas to fix it. He takes on the failure of GOP politicians to offer solutions and the roadblocks that keep reform stuck.

Aired: 04/16/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:14
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:14
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 3:00
Nature
Why This Tiger Hunts Turtles… And Crocodiles
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:00
Watch 3:15
Nature
Poachers Return: How Trust Made India’s Tigers Vulnerable
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:15
Watch 3:14
Nature
Tiger Mom Fights to Protect Her Cubs
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:14
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E80 | 56:45
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Hampshire closure highlights strain on liberal arts colleges
Hampshire College closure highlights financial strain on small liberal arts schools
Clip: S2026 E80 | 5:26
Watch 8:59
PBS News Hour
Tracking the Trump family’s deals, profits in his 2nd term
Tracking the Trump family’s business deals and profits in his 2nd term
Clip: S2026 E80 | 8:59
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