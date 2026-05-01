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Firing Line

Yuval Levin, Jeffrey Rosen

Season 2026 Episode 18 | 26m 46s

Constitutional scholars Jeffrey Rosen and Yuval Levin discuss America’s founding documents, why the ideas behind the Declaration of Independence and Constitution matter 250 years later, and the challenges that lie ahead for the American experiment.

Aired: 04/30/26
Extras
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
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PBS News Hour
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April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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