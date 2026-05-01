Yuval Levin, Jeffrey Rosen

Extras
Alix Didier Fils-Aimé; Natalie Livingston; Sarah Isgur
Sarah Isgur argues in "Last Branch Standing" there's a lot we get wrong about the Supreme Court.
May 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Fired immigration judge gives inside look at Trump’s deportation agenda
How new SNAP restrictions on sugary foods and drinks are affecting Texas residents
What to know after House passes Homeland Security funding and ends historic shutdown
Gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn opens up about her devastating crash and recovery
Oil prices surge again as Trump weighs options to end Iran war and Hegseth faces lawmakers
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Ben McKenzie unpacks his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying To You For Money.”
Lanhee Chen breaks down what’s driving America’s health care dysfunction.
Philip Wallach and Oona Hathaway confront Congress' diminished power and how to fix it.
Andrew Ross Sorkin discusses the 1929 stock market crash and how we may learn from it.
Jim Clyburn has announced he is running for reelection at 85, discusses race in American politics.
Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and bestselling author Ryan Holiday discuss the war in Iran.
Firing Line looks back at interviews with experts about America’s long-simmering conflict with Iran.
Masih Alinejad discusses the resistance movement in Iran in a 2022 interview.
Mark Cuban
Historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies.