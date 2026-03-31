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Firing Line

Andrew Ross Sorkin

Season 2026 Episode 14 | 26m 45s

Andrew Ross Sorkin, author of ""1929,"" discusses the 1929 stock market crash, the causes of the Great Depression, and how lessons from it can be applied today. He also reassesses the impact of Presidents Coolidge, Hoover and Roosevelt on the crisis.

Aired: 04/02/26
Extras
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Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
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Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
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Nature
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At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
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Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
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Clip: S2026 E67 | 9:05
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