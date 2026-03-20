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Firing Line

Jim Mattis and Ryan Holiday

Season 2026 Episode 12 | 26m 46s

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and bestselling author Ryan Holiday discuss the war in Iran, its potential impact, and how Stoic virtues can inform military leadership in a conversation recorded at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Aired: 03/19/26
Extras
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NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
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Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
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NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
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Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
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Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E60 | 57:46
Watch 8:57
PBS News Hour
Mother of man killed by immigration agent demands justice
'He took my son's life for nothing,' says mother of man killed by immigration agent
Clip: S2026 E60 | 8:57
Watch 3:39
PBS News Hour
How Iranians are navigating daily life as war drags on
How Iranians are navigating daily life as war drags on
Clip: S2026 E60 | 3:39
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
Israeli, Iranian strikes on energy facilities rattle markets
Israeli and Iranian strikes on oil and gas facilities rattle global markets
Clip: S2026 E60 | 7:16
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
White House turns to internet memes to promote Iran war
White House's use of internet memes to promote Iran war sparks criticism
Clip: S2026 E60 | 6:45
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