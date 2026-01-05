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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Why is America the economic engine of the world?

Season 2026 Episode 24 | 3m 58s

Over 250 years, the United States has become the world’s dominant economic power. The panel examines how it achieved that status and whether it can keep it.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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America's 250th anniversary revives questions about religion and the founders
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