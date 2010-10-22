October 22, 2010

Accusations and attack ads abound as midterm races get down to the wire. Karen Tumulty (Washington Post) reports on California's contentious elections, Doyle McManus (Los Angeles Times) analyzes the too-close-to-call PA Senate race, Charles Babington (AP) discusses Obama's last-minute campaign blitz. And Kate Zernike (New York Times) looks at the Tea Party's impact on the 2010 elections.