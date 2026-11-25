Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Anna Madeley challenges Samuel West to a pub quiz with All Creatures Great and Small trivia.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
All Creatures Great and Small Season 7 returns Jan. 17, 2027 at 9/8c. Watch Episode 1 early Dec. 25.
Latest Episodes
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Season 22 kicks-off as the Tigers take on the Seahawks. It's Carroll against Kaufer, on Challenge!
We're down to the Championship for Season 21. Will the Challenge! Cup go to Flour Bluff or Ray?
Texans take on the Eagles! It's Ray against Veterans Memorial, next on Challenge!
Will the Hornets sting, or be skewered by the Marlins? It's Flour Bluff against Port Aransas.
best of the best play in the annual All Star game for fun and scholarship money, next on Challenge!
Will the Eagles soar, or get plucked by the Wildcats? It's Veterans Memorial vs Gregory-Portland.
Marlins and Pirates cross swords! It's Port Aransas against London, next on Challenge!
Big cat attack! Wildcats take on the Lions. It's Gregory-Portland against Academy, next on Challenge
Pirates battle with the Bulldogs! It's London against Banquete, next on Challenge!
Cowboys vs Cutthroats! Texans take on the Pirates. It's Ray against Rockport-Fulton, on Challenge!