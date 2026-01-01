All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prep for the Polls

2026 Local Elections

KEDT News Prep for the Polls — Corpus Christi City Council Election

Dates of Early Voting / Election Day / Runoff