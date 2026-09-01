District Three
KEDT NEWS
Prep for the Polls
Corpus Christi City Council Election
Meet the District Three Candidates
Select a candidate to view profile information and interview questions. Audio and transcripts can be added as they become available.
- Age
- 69
- Occupation
- Consultant; former Corpus Christi Fire Chief
- From
- Kansas City; moved to Corpus Christi in 2011
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi