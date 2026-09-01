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District Three

KEDT NEWS
Prep for the Polls

Corpus Christi City Council Election

Meet the District Three Candidates

Select a candidate to view profile information and interview questions. Audio and transcripts can be added as they become available.

KEDT News · Prep for the Polls