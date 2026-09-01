District One
Corpus Christi City Council Election
Meet the District One Candidates
Select a candidate to view profile information and interview questions. Audio and transcripts can be added as they become available.
- Age
- 44
- Occupation
- Engineering and business consultant
- From
- Ozona, Texas; moved to Corpus Christi in 1988
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi
Stories
- Age
- 68
- Occupation
- Former service member; former station manager at the Stonewall Post Office
- From
- Corpus Christi
- City Council experience
- 2021-2023
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi
Stories
- Age
- 67
- Occupation
- CEO of Cudd Inc., an oil company
- From
- Corpus Christi
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi
Stories
- Age
- 56
- Occupation
- Horse trainer, developer, hospitality work, and maritime industry
- From
- Havana, Texas; moved to Corpus Christi in 1977
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi