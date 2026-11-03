2026 Election Results

Nueces County · County Judge
☐ Connie Scott (REP) — Awaiting results
☐ Aidee Hernandez (DEM) — Awaiting results
Awaiting verified Nueces County returns.
Victoria County · Treasurer
☐ Paige Foster — 11,055 votes · 63.2% LEADING
☐ Patricia Youngblood — 6,435 votes · 36.8%
Source: supplied Victoria County election-results screenshot.
Refugio County · Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
☐ Roberta Shipp Fagan — 352 votes · 56.0% LEADING
☐ Lenny Anzaldua — 277 votes · 44.0%
Source: supplied Refugio County results screenshot.
Cameron County · County Judge
☐ Esteban “Steve” Guerra (DEM) — 61,826 votes · 67.22% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Mauro Garza (REP) — 30,147 votes · 32.78%
Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 7.
Cameron County · County Clerk
☐ Sylvia Garza (DEM) — 62,595 votes · 67.93% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Ricardo “Rick” Herrera (REP) — 29,547 votes · 32.07%
Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 8.
Cameron County · Treasurer
☐ Jonathan Gracia (DEM) — 61,307 votes · 67.76% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Lucy Jeannette Gonzales (REP) — 29,167 votes · 32.24%
Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 8.
Cameron County · Commissioner, Precinct 2
☐ Joseph L. Lucio (DEM) — 18,056 votes · 70.96% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Jonathan Campos (REP) — 7,391 votes · 29.04%
Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 8.
Cameron County · Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
☐ Benito “BO” Ochoa (DEM) — 5,876 votes · 66.70% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Andrew Infante (REP) — 2,934 votes · 33.30%
Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 9.
Cameron County · District Judge, 103rd
☐ Janet L. Leal (DEM) — 68,258 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 6.
Cameron County · District Judge, 107th
☐ Noe Garza (DEM) — 65,164 votes · 70.44% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Frank Lozano (REP) — 27,346 votes · 29.56%
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 6.
Cameron County · District Judge, 197th
☐ Adolfo E. Cordova Jr. (DEM) — 67,996 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 6.
Cameron County · District Judge, 357th
☐ Juan A. Magallanes (DEM) — 68,253 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 7.
Cameron County · District Judge, 484th
☐ Adela Kowalski-Garza (DEM) — 67,818 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 7.
Cameron County · County Court at Law No. 1
☐ Arturo A. “Art” McDonald Jr. (DEM) — 67,158 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 7.
Cameron County · County Court at Law No. 2
☐ Laura “Lori” Betancourt (DEM) — 67,859 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 7.
Cameron County · County Court at Law No. 3
☐ David Gonzales III (DEM) — 67,289 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 7.
Cameron County · District Clerk
☐ Laura Perez-Reyes (DEM) — 67,913 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 8.
Cameron County · Commissioner, Precinct 4
☐ Gus Ruiz (DEM) — 14,731 votes · 62.73% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Oscar Guerra (REP) — 8,753 votes · 37.27%
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 8.
Cameron County · JP Precinct 2, Place 2
☐ Cyndi Hinojosa (DEM) — 26,701 votes · 76.55% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Julian B. Martinez (REP) — 8,179 votes · 23.45%
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 9.
Cameron County · JP Precinct 2, Place 3
☐ Mary Esther Sorola (DEM) — 27,595 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 9.
Cameron County · JP Precinct 3, Place 1
☐ Noe Alaniz Jr. (DEM) — 9,426 votes · 66.79% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Esteban “Steve” Rodriguez (REP) — 4,686 votes · 33.21%
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 9.
Cameron County · JP Precinct 3, Place 2
☐ Jessica Alvarado Gonzales (DEM) — 9,387 votes · 66.31% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Gilbert Garcia Jr. (REP) — 4,770 votes · 33.69%
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 9.
Cameron County · JP Precinct 4
☐ Juan Mendoza (DEM) — 7,675 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 10.
Cameron County · JP Precinct 5, Place 2
☐ Eloy Cano Jr. (DEM) — 17,184 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 10.
Aransas County · County Judge
☐ Ray A. Garza (REP) — 8,509 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 7.
Aransas County · County Court at Law
☐ Kevin M. Lambert (REP) — 8,458 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 8.
Aransas County · District Clerk
☐ Zach Westlake (REP) — 8,463 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 8.
Aransas County · County Clerk
☐ Misty Kimbrough (REP) — 8,452 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 8.
Aransas County · Treasurer
☐ Jamie Murphy (REP) — 8,402 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 8.
Aransas County · Surveyor
☐ Jerald “Jerry” Brundrett (REP) — 8,485 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 8.
Aransas County · Commissioner, Precinct 2
☐ Scott R. Mapes (REP) — 1,433 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 9.
Aransas County · Commissioner, Precinct 4
☐ Bob Dupnik (REP) — 2,671 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 9.
Aransas County · JP Precinct 1
☐ Diane Dupnik (REP) — 3,094 votes · 77.08% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ James Balleza (DEM) — 920 votes · 22.92%
Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 9.
Aransas County · JP Precinct 2
☐ Diana Rinche-McGinnis (REP) — 5,198 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 9.
Bee County · County Judge
☐ Kristofer Linney (REP) — 5,570 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 7.
Bee County · District Clerk
☐ Zenaida Silva (REP) — 5,561 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 7.
Bee County · County Clerk
☐ Michele Bridge (REP) — 5,463 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 7.
Bee County · Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Unexpired)
☐ Michael Montez (REP) — 857 votes · 55.18% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Carlos Salazar Jr. (DEM) — 696 votes · 44.82%
Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 7.
Bee County · Commissioner, Precinct 2
☐ Robert J. Bridge (REP) — 1,706 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 7.
Bee County · Commissioner, Precinct 3 (Unexpired)
☐ Jeffrey Sylva (REP) — 931 votes · 52.45% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Susana Moron (DEM) — 844 votes · 47.55%
Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 8.
Bee County · Commissioner, Precinct 4
☐ David Cave (REP) — 1,286 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 8.
Bee County · JP Precinct 1
☐ Susana Salazar Contreras (DEM) — 871 votes · 56.34% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Balde Alvarado (REP) — 675 votes · 43.66%
Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 8.
Bee County · JP Precinct 2
☐ Mike Showalter (REP) — 1,699 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 8.
Bee County · JP Precinct 3
☐ Abel Suniga (DEM) — 1,206 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 8.
Bee County · JP Precinct 4
☐ Gay Lynn Olivares (REP) — 1,309 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 9.
Calhoun County · Criminal District Attorney
☐ Sara M. Rodriguez (REP) — 4,814 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 8.
Calhoun County · County Judge
☐ Vern Lyssy (REP) — 4,475 votes · 71.90% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Allen Tippit (DEM) — 1,749 votes · 28.10%
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 8.
Calhoun County · County Court at Law
☐ James R. Beeler (REP) — 4,891 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 9.
Calhoun County · District Clerk
☐ Teresa Olascuaga Garcia (REP) — 4,937 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 9.
Calhoun County · County Clerk
☐ Anna Goodman (REP) — 4,942 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 9.
Calhoun County · Treasurer
☐ Rhonda Sikes Kokena (REP) — 4,912 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 9.
Calhoun County · Commissioner, Precinct 1
☐ John A. Martinez (REP) — 730 votes · 59.45% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
☐ Mark V. Gonzales (DEM) — 498 votes · 40.55%
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 10.
Calhoun County · Commissioner, Precinct 2
☐ Ronny Best (REP) — 1,161 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 10.
Calhoun County · Commissioner, Precinct 4
☐ Gary D. Reese (REP) — 1,755 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 10.
Calhoun County · JP Precinct 1
☐ Hope D. Kurtz (REP) — 865 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 10.
Calhoun County · JP Precinct 2
☐ Thomas “Tad” Dio (REP) — 1,139 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 11.
Calhoun County · JP Precinct 3
☐ Tanya D. Dimak (REP) — 1,186 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 11.
Calhoun County · JP Precinct 4
☐ Dwana Finster (REP) — 1,116 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 11.
Calhoun County · JP Precinct 5
☐ Jana Gregory (REP) — 642 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 11.
Calhoun County · Constable, Precinct 4
☐ James Tolar (REP) — 1,117 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER
Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 12.