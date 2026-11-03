2026 Election Results

November 3, 2026 · Unofficial 2026 South Texas

Election Results Updated November 4, 2026 · Texas statewide and district results as of 4:59 p.m. CT; county returns from separate snapshots

Election-night results: Unofficial and subject to change. Statewide and district totals are from the Texas Secretary of State; local results are from county reports. ✓ PROJECTED WINNER is not certification. PROJECTED RUNOFF identifies expected runoff candidates. A green ✓ on propositions marks the most votes, not certified passage.

Corpus Christi · Projected Runoffs — December 12 Mayor: Paulette M. Guajardo and Gil Hernandez · District 1: Tracy McCall and Billy Lerma · District 2: Laura Flores Commons and Selena Guerra District 3: Eric Cantu and Robert Rocha · District 4: Kristina Nelson and Dan Herrington · District 5: David Pena and Merida Gonzalez Forrest At-Large: KEDT projects Mark Scott elected outright; Carolyn Vaughn, Merida Nardone Mendoza and Michael Miller project to a runoff for the two remaining seats. KEDT runoff projections based on unofficial Nov. 3 election returns and applicable Corpus Christi election rules. December 12 is the designated local runoff date. Final canvassing and later updates may change these projections. Vote totals below remain the supplied election-night snapshots.

U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACES U.S. House · District 15 ☐ Bobby Pulido (DEM) — 126,204 votes · 62.32% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Monica De La Cruz (REP) — 76,305 votes · 37.68% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial. U.S. House · District 27 ☐ Michael Cloud (REP) — 144,467 votes · 51.15% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Tanya Lloyd (DEM) — 137,927 votes · 48.84% ☐ Wayne Raasch (write-in) — 22 votes · 0.01% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial. U.S. House · District 34 ☐ Vicente Gonzalez (DEM) — 112,547 votes · 55.69% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Eric Flores (REP) — 80,168 votes · 39.67% ☐ Eddie Espinoza (GRN) — 4,737 votes · 2.34% ☐ Chris Royal (LIB) — 4,639 votes · 2.30% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial.

TEXAS SENATE & STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION Texas Senate · District 18 ☐ Lois W. Kolkhorst (REP) — 196,125 votes · 54.30% LEADING ☐ Erica Gillum (DEM) — 165,093 votes · 45.70% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial. Texas Senate · District 19 ☐ Roland Gutierrez (DEM) — 178,739 votes · 63.98% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Marcus Cardenas (REP) — 100,630 votes · 36.02% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial. Texas Senate · District 21 ☐ Judith Zaffirini (DEM) — 188,053 votes · 69.08% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Julie Dahlberg (REP) — 84,190 votes · 30.92% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial. Texas Senate · District 24 ☐ Pete Flores (REP) — 192,054 votes · 56.64% LEADING ☐ Joe Paz Herrera (DEM) — 147,026 votes · 43.36% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial. State Board of Education · District 2 ☐ Thomas Ray Garcia (DEM) — 286,339 votes · 58.16% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Victoria Hinojosa (REP) — 205,966 votes · 41.84% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial.

TEXAS APPELLATE COURTS 15th Court of Appeals · Chief Justice ☐ Jerry Zimmerer (DEM) — 4,985,001 votes · 51.81% LEADING ☐ Scott Brister (REP) — 4,636,992 votes · 48.19% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial. 15th Court of Appeals · Place 2 ☐ Tom Baker (DEM) — 4,998,619 votes · 51.98% LEADING ☐ Scott K. Field (REP) — 4,618,116 votes · 48.02% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial. 15th Court of Appeals · Place 3 ☐ Marc M. Meyer (DEM) — 4,950,446 votes · 51.54% LEADING ☐ April Farris (REP) — 4,654,820 votes · 48.46% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial. 13th Court of Appeals · Place 6 ☐ John Ball (DEM) — 295,261 votes · 55.77% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Clarissa Silva (REP) — 234,158 votes · 44.23% Source: Texas Secretary of State; Nov. 4, 2026, 4:59 p.m. CT. 100% polling locations reporting; unofficial.

COUNTY RACES Nueces County · County Judge ☐ Connie Scott (REP) — Awaiting results ☐ Aidee Hernandez (DEM) — Awaiting results Awaiting verified Nueces County returns. Victoria County · Treasurer ☐ Paige Foster — 11,055 votes · 63.2% LEADING ☐ Patricia Youngblood — 6,435 votes · 36.8% Source: supplied Victoria County election-results screenshot. Refugio County · Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 ☐ Roberta Shipp Fagan — 352 votes · 56.0% LEADING ☐ Lenny Anzaldua — 277 votes · 44.0% Source: supplied Refugio County results screenshot. Cameron County · County Judge ☐ Esteban “Steve” Guerra (DEM) — 61,826 votes · 67.22% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Mauro Garza (REP) — 30,147 votes · 32.78% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 7. Cameron County · County Clerk ☐ Sylvia Garza (DEM) — 62,595 votes · 67.93% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Ricardo “Rick” Herrera (REP) — 29,547 votes · 32.07% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 8. Cameron County · Treasurer ☐ Jonathan Gracia (DEM) — 61,307 votes · 67.76% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Lucy Jeannette Gonzales (REP) — 29,167 votes · 32.24% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 8. Cameron County · Commissioner, Precinct 2 ☐ Joseph L. Lucio (DEM) — 18,056 votes · 70.96% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Jonathan Campos (REP) — 7,391 votes · 29.04% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 8. Cameron County · Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 ☐ Benito “BO” Ochoa (DEM) — 5,876 votes · 66.70% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Andrew Infante (REP) — 2,934 votes · 33.30% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 9. Cameron County · District Judge, 103rd ☐ Janet L. Leal (DEM) — 68,258 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 6. Cameron County · District Judge, 107th ☐ Noe Garza (DEM) — 65,164 votes · 70.44% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Frank Lozano (REP) — 27,346 votes · 29.56% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 6. Cameron County · District Judge, 197th ☐ Adolfo E. Cordova Jr. (DEM) — 67,996 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 6. Cameron County · District Judge, 357th ☐ Juan A. Magallanes (DEM) — 68,253 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 7. Cameron County · District Judge, 484th ☐ Adela Kowalski-Garza (DEM) — 67,818 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 7. Cameron County · County Court at Law No. 1 ☐ Arturo A. “Art” McDonald Jr. (DEM) — 67,158 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 7. Cameron County · County Court at Law No. 2 ☐ Laura “Lori” Betancourt (DEM) — 67,859 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 7. Cameron County · County Court at Law No. 3 ☐ David Gonzales III (DEM) — 67,289 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 7. Cameron County · District Clerk ☐ Laura Perez-Reyes (DEM) — 67,913 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 8. Cameron County · Commissioner, Precinct 4 ☐ Gus Ruiz (DEM) — 14,731 votes · 62.73% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Oscar Guerra (REP) — 8,753 votes · 37.27% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 8. Cameron County · JP Precinct 2, Place 2 ☐ Cyndi Hinojosa (DEM) — 26,701 votes · 76.55% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Julian B. Martinez (REP) — 8,179 votes · 23.45% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 9. Cameron County · JP Precinct 2, Place 3 ☐ Mary Esther Sorola (DEM) — 27,595 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 9. Cameron County · JP Precinct 3, Place 1 ☐ Noe Alaniz Jr. (DEM) — 9,426 votes · 66.79% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Esteban “Steve” Rodriguez (REP) — 4,686 votes · 33.21% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 9. Cameron County · JP Precinct 3, Place 2 ☐ Jessica Alvarado Gonzales (DEM) — 9,387 votes · 66.31% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Gilbert Garcia Jr. (REP) — 4,770 votes · 33.69% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 9. Cameron County · JP Precinct 4 ☐ Juan Mendoza (DEM) — 7,675 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 10. Cameron County · JP Precinct 5, Place 2 ☐ Eloy Cano Jr. (DEM) — 17,184 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 10. Aransas County · County Judge ☐ Ray A. Garza (REP) — 8,509 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 7. Aransas County · County Court at Law ☐ Kevin M. Lambert (REP) — 8,458 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 8. Aransas County · District Clerk ☐ Zach Westlake (REP) — 8,463 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 8. Aransas County · County Clerk ☐ Misty Kimbrough (REP) — 8,452 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 8. Aransas County · Treasurer ☐ Jamie Murphy (REP) — 8,402 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 8. Aransas County · Surveyor ☐ Jerald “Jerry” Brundrett (REP) — 8,485 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 8. Aransas County · Commissioner, Precinct 2 ☐ Scott R. Mapes (REP) — 1,433 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 9. Aransas County · Commissioner, Precinct 4 ☐ Bob Dupnik (REP) — 2,671 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 9. Aransas County · JP Precinct 1 ☐ Diane Dupnik (REP) — 3,094 votes · 77.08% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ James Balleza (DEM) — 920 votes · 22.92% Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 9. Aransas County · JP Precinct 2 ☐ Diana Rinche-McGinnis (REP) — 5,198 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 9. Bee County · County Judge ☐ Kristofer Linney (REP) — 5,570 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 7. Bee County · District Clerk ☐ Zenaida Silva (REP) — 5,561 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 7. Bee County · County Clerk ☐ Michele Bridge (REP) — 5,463 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 7. Bee County · Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Unexpired) ☐ Michael Montez (REP) — 857 votes · 55.18% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Carlos Salazar Jr. (DEM) — 696 votes · 44.82% Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 7. Bee County · Commissioner, Precinct 2 ☐ Robert J. Bridge (REP) — 1,706 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 7. Bee County · Commissioner, Precinct 3 (Unexpired) ☐ Jeffrey Sylva (REP) — 931 votes · 52.45% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Susana Moron (DEM) — 844 votes · 47.55% Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 8. Bee County · Commissioner, Precinct 4 ☐ David Cave (REP) — 1,286 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 8. Bee County · JP Precinct 1 ☐ Susana Salazar Contreras (DEM) — 871 votes · 56.34% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Balde Alvarado (REP) — 675 votes · 43.66% Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 8. Bee County · JP Precinct 2 ☐ Mike Showalter (REP) — 1,699 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 8. Bee County · JP Precinct 3 ☐ Abel Suniga (DEM) — 1,206 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 8. Bee County · JP Precinct 4 ☐ Gay Lynn Olivares (REP) — 1,309 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 9. Calhoun County · Criminal District Attorney ☐ Sara M. Rodriguez (REP) — 4,814 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 8. Calhoun County · County Judge ☐ Vern Lyssy (REP) — 4,475 votes · 71.90% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Allen Tippit (DEM) — 1,749 votes · 28.10% Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 8. Calhoun County · County Court at Law ☐ James R. Beeler (REP) — 4,891 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 9. Calhoun County · District Clerk ☐ Teresa Olascuaga Garcia (REP) — 4,937 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 9. Calhoun County · County Clerk ☐ Anna Goodman (REP) — 4,942 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 9. Calhoun County · Treasurer ☐ Rhonda Sikes Kokena (REP) — 4,912 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 9. Calhoun County · Commissioner, Precinct 1 ☐ John A. Martinez (REP) — 730 votes · 59.45% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Mark V. Gonzales (DEM) — 498 votes · 40.55% Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 10. Calhoun County · Commissioner, Precinct 2 ☐ Ronny Best (REP) — 1,161 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 10. Calhoun County · Commissioner, Precinct 4 ☐ Gary D. Reese (REP) — 1,755 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 10. Calhoun County · JP Precinct 1 ☐ Hope D. Kurtz (REP) — 865 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 10. Calhoun County · JP Precinct 2 ☐ Thomas “Tad” Dio (REP) — 1,139 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 11. Calhoun County · JP Precinct 3 ☐ Tanya D. Dimak (REP) — 1,186 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 11. Calhoun County · JP Precinct 4 ☐ Dwana Finster (REP) — 1,116 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 11. Calhoun County · JP Precinct 5 ☐ Jana Gregory (REP) — 642 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 11. Calhoun County · Constable, Precinct 4 ☐ James Tolar (REP) — 1,117 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 12.

CITY COUNCIL & MUNICIPAL RACES Corpus Christi · Mayor PROJECTED RUNOFF · DECEMBER 12 ☐ Paulette M. Guajardo — 30,899 votes · 38.87% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ Gil Hernandez — 18,668 votes · 23.48% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ Kaylynn Paxson — 12,432 votes · 15.64% ☐ David Ainsworth Sr. — 10,669 votes · 13.42% ☐ Dave Heasley — 3,004 votes · 3.78% ☐ Chelise Hyatt — 2,575 votes · 3.24% ☐ John Calkusic — 1,256 votes · 1.58% Vote totals: Nueces County Election Night Results (Nov. 3 snapshot). Runoff projection: KEDT analysis of unofficial election returns. Corpus Christi · Council At-Large (3 seats) ONE REPORTED ELECTED · THREE PROJECTED RUNOFF FOR TWO SEATS ☐ Anthem Powers — 3,974 votes · 2.49% ☐ Merida Nardone Mendoza — 17,687 votes · 11.07% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ Scott F. Corliss — 15,012 votes · 9.40% ☐ Sammy Gonzales — 8,342 votes · 5.22% ☐ Zoraida Basaldu — 5,071 votes · 3.17% ☐ Michael Miller — 15,258 votes · 9.55% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ Joshua Fraedrick — 9,630 votes · 6.03% ☐ Willie Morales Jr. — 5,491 votes · 3.44% ☐ Mark Scott — 25,845 votes · 16.18% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Nancy Vera — 14,296 votes · 8.95% ☐ Julian Jacob Hernandez — 4,761 votes · 2.98% ☐ Carolyn Vaughn — 18,339 votes · 11.48% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ Richard Shelton — 4,337 votes · 2.71% ☐ Dan McQueen — 5,760 votes · 3.61% ☐ Alex Johnston — 4,667 votes · 2.92% ☐ Jennifer Gracia — 722 votes · 0.45% ☐ Rejected write-ins — 0 votes · 0.00% ☐ Unassigned write-ins — 582 votes · 0.36% Vote totals: Nueces County Election Night Results (Nov. 3 snapshot). At-large projections: KEDT analysis of unofficial election returns and city election rules. Mark Scott met the charter’s 12% threshold; Vaughn, Mendoza and Miller project to a runoff for two seats. Later reporting uses slightly updated totals. Corpus Christi · Council District 1 PROJECTED RUNOFF · DECEMBER 12 ☐ John Garcia — 1,768 votes · 15.94% ☐ Tracy McCall — 3,650 votes · 32.92% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ Billy Lerma — 2,699 votes · 24.34% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ John M. Cudd — 1,787 votes · 16.12% ☐ Vidal “Cowboy” Conde — 1,185 votes · 10.69% Vote totals: Nueces County Election Night Results (Nov. 3 snapshot). Runoff projection: KEDT analysis of unofficial election returns. Corpus Christi · Council District 2 PROJECTED RUNOFF · DECEMBER 12 ☐ Selena Guerra — 4,417 votes · 31.69% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ Jen Allende — 955 votes · 6.85% ☐ Isabel Araiza — 3,684 votes · 26.43% ☐ Laura Flores Commons — 4,882 votes · 35.03% PROJECTED RUNOFF Vote totals: Nueces County Election Night Results (Nov. 3 snapshot). Runoff projection: KEDT analysis of unofficial election returns. Corpus Christi · Council District 3 PROJECTED RUNOFF · DECEMBER 12 ☐ Jessica Villarreal — 3,170 votes · 24.83% ☐ Robert Rocha — 4,681 votes · 36.66% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ Eric Cantu — 4,917 votes · 38.51% PROJECTED RUNOFF Vote totals: Nueces County Election Night Results (Nov. 3 snapshot). Runoff projection: KEDT analysis of unofficial election returns. Corpus Christi · Council District 4 PROJECTED RUNOFF · DECEMBER 12 ☐ Joshua Anderson — 2,027 votes · 15.06% ☐ Kristina Nelson — 4,820 votes · 35.81% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ Stacie Garrecht — 1,910 votes · 14.19% ☐ Dan Herrington — 4,703 votes · 34.94% PROJECTED RUNOFF Vote totals: Nueces County Election Night Results (Nov. 3 snapshot). Runoff projection: KEDT analysis of unofficial election returns. Corpus Christi · Council District 5 PROJECTED RUNOFF · DECEMBER 12 ☐ David Pena — 7,386 votes · 43.77% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ Merida Gonzalez Forrest — 3,926 votes · 23.27% PROJECTED RUNOFF ☐ Kusumakar Sooda — 2,971 votes · 17.61% ☐ Joseph Borkouski — 1,687 votes · 10.00% ☐ John Hanazlik — 905 votes · 5.36% Vote totals: Nueces County Election Night Results (Nov. 3 snapshot). Runoff projection: KEDT analysis of unofficial election returns. Los Fresnos · Mayor ☐ Alejandro Flores — 825 votes · 39.66% LEADING ☐ Amber Arriaga — 740 votes · 35.58% ☐ Nataly Ramos — 515 votes · 24.76% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 12. Runoff status pending verification of the city charter; leader has less than 50%. South Padre Island · Mayor ☐ Barry Patel — 836 votes · 66.61% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Patrick McNulty — 419 votes · 33.39% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 14. Los Fresnos · Council, Place 1 ☐ Eva Abrego Garcia — 1,180 votes · 62.70% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Albert “Al” Escobedo — 702 votes · 37.30% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 12. South Padre Island · Council, Place 4 ☐ Beverly Skloss — 729 votes · 64.63% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Rees Langston — 399 votes · 35.37% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 14.

PROPOSITIONS PROJECTED RESULTS Corpus Christi · Proposition A ☐ For — 62,749 votes · 76.41% ✓ ☐ Against — 19,368 votes · 23.59% Source: Nueces County election-night screenshot. Corpus Christi · Proposition B ☐ For — 56,545 votes · 68.49% ✓ ☐ Against — 26,009 votes · 31.51% Source: Nueces County election-night screenshot. West Oso ISD · Proposition A (VATRE) ☐ Against — 876 votes · 64.22% ✓ ☐ For — 488 votes · 35.78% Source: Nueces County election-night screenshot. Brownsville · Proposition A ☐ For — 34,057 votes · 93.37% ✓ ☐ Against — 2,418 votes · 6.63% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 15. Brownsville · Proposition B ☐ For — 33,387 votes · 92.36% ✓ ☐ Against — 2,760 votes · 7.64% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 15. Brownsville · Proposition C ☐ For — 30,880 votes · 86.46% ✓ ☐ Against — 4,834 votes · 13.54% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 15. Brownsville · Proposition D ☐ For — 23,292 votes · 66.38% ✓ ☐ Against — 11,797 votes · 33.62% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 16. Brownsville · Proposition E ☐ For — 32,230 votes · 90.54% ✓ ☐ Against — 3,366 votes · 9.46% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 16. Brownsville · Proposition F ☐ For — 31,518 votes · 89.61% ✓ ☐ Against — 3,653 votes · 10.39% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 16. Brownsville · Proposition G ☐ For — 29,515 votes · 85.04% ✓ ☐ Against — 5,192 votes · 14.96% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 16. Brownsville · Proposition H ☐ For — 26,645 votes · 76.55% ✓ ☐ Against — 8,162 votes · 23.45% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 16. Brownsville · Proposition I ☐ For — 28,763 votes · 81.51% ✓ ☐ Against — 6,523 votes · 18.49% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 17. Brownsville · Proposition J ☐ For — 31,931 votes · 91.13% ✓ ☐ Against — 3,108 votes · 8.87% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 17. Brownsville · Proposition K ☐ For — 31,759 votes · 91.04% ✓ ☐ Against — 3,126 votes · 8.96% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 17. Brownsville · Proposition L ☐ For — 28,565 votes · 83.76% ✓ ☐ Against — 5,537 votes · 16.24% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 17. Brownsville · Proposition M ☐ For — 28,855 votes · 85.08% ✓ ☐ Against — 5,059 votes · 14.92% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 17. Brownsville · Proposition N ☐ For — 32,072 votes · 92.22% ✓ ☐ Against — 2,707 votes · 7.78% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 18. Brownsville · Proposition O ☐ For — 28,481 votes · 82.73% ✓ ☐ Against — 5,946 votes · 17.27% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 18. San Benito · Proposition A ☐ For District — 1 vote · 100.00% ✓ ☐ Against District — 0 votes · 0.00% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 15. Only 1 vote is shown; verify the scope/completeness before publishing. Skidmore-Tynan ISD · Proposition A ☐ For — 194 votes · 19.52% ☐ Against — 800 votes · 80.48% ✓ Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 10. ✓ identifies the higher reported vote count, not legal certification of passage. Calhoun County · Proposition A ☐ For — 1,598 votes · 26.57% ☐ Against — 4,416 votes · 73.43% ✓ Source: Calhoun County unofficial results, p. 12. ✓ identifies the higher reported vote count, not legal certification of passage.

SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTIONS Calallen ISD · Place 1 ☐ Heather Luckenbach — 3,086 votes · 57.20% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Caleb Wright — 2,309 votes · 42.80% Source: Nueces County election-night screenshot. Corpus Christi ISD · District 1 ☐ Eric Villarreal — 5,859 votes · 75.87% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ John Daniel Eguia — 1,863 votes · 24.13% Source: Nueces County election-night screenshot. Robstown ISD · Place 5 ☐ Larry Cantu Jr. — 1,438 votes · 50.07% LEADING ☐ Erik Gallegos — 1,434 votes · 49.93% Source: Nueces County election-night screenshot. Brownsville ISD · Place 2 ☐ Denise Garza — 15,606 votes · 51.17% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Victor M. Caballero — 9,310 votes · 30.52% ☐ Jorge Diaz — 5,585 votes · 18.31% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 11. Los Fresnos ISD · Place 3 ☐ Juan Sierra — 5,583 votes · 54.07% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Kevin Michael Montes — 4,743 votes · 45.93% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 11. Tuloso-Midway ISD · Place 5 ☐ Jose “Flo” Flores — 1,454 votes · 50.28% LEADING ☐ Leo Gonzalez — 1,438 votes · 49.72% Source: Nueces County election-night screenshot. Brownsville ISD · Place 1 ☐ Carlos A. Elizondo — 24,577 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 10. Brownsville ISD · Place 4 ☐ Frank Ortiz — 16,082 votes · 53.99% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Cecy Noriega — 13,706 votes · 46.01% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 11. Brownsville ISD · Place 7 (Unexpired) ☐ Nelda Rocha — 8,305 votes · 30.06% LEADING ☐ Marisa Franco Leal — 8,297 votes · 30.03% ☐ Steve Torres — 7,102 votes · 25.70% ☐ Neida Ruth Soto-Grantland — 3,926 votes · 14.21% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 11. Los Fresnos ISD · Place 4 ☐ Jesus Amaya — 8,737 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 11. La Feria ISD · Place 4 ☐ Lisa Ayala Montalvo — 2,702 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 12. La Feria ISD · Place 5 ☐ Nancy Loredo — 2,094 votes · 63.30% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Gloria Casas — 1,214 votes · 36.70% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 12. La Feria ISD · Place 6 ☐ Katie Johnson — 2,698 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 12. La Feria ISD · Place 7 ☐ Juan “Johnny” Briones — 2,755 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 13. Santa Maria ISD · Place 1 ☐ Griselda Gonzales — 272 votes · 46.10% LEADING ☐ Andrew “Andy” De La Rosa — 262 votes · 44.41% ☐ Maria Guabloche — 56 votes · 9.49% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 13. Santa Maria ISD · Place 2 ☐ Javier Jimenez Jr. — 390 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 13. Santa Maria ISD · Place 3 ☐ Michele Garcia — 315 votes · 55.07% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Eva Yadira Oviedo — 257 votes · 44.93% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 13. Santa Maria ISD · Place 4 ☐ Belinda Lugo — 324 votes · 54.82% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Miguel Zavala — 267 votes · 45.18% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 13. South Texas ISD · Cameron County Commissioner Precinct 2 returns ☐ Joe “Joey” Lopez — 12,280 votes · 62.68% LEADING ☐ Lee G. Garcia — 7,312 votes · 37.32% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 14. Cameron County reporting only; not labeled a district-wide winner. Skidmore-Tynan ISD · Trustees (vote for four) ☐ Dora Gonzales-Henkhaus — 402 votes · 13.38% LEADING ☐ Rene Gutierrez — 401 votes · 13.35% LEADING ☐ Juan Moron — 382 votes · 12.72% LEADING ☐ William Carriger — 319 votes · 10.62% LEADING ☐ Kyler Wilson — 281 votes · 9.35% ☐ Luke Hardin — 277 votes · 9.22% ☐ Traci Younts — 265 votes · 8.82% ☐ Joeray Gonzales — 264 votes · 8.79% ☐ Wesley Thoms — 213 votes · 7.09% ☐ Steven Cox — 116 votes · 3.86% ☐ Abel Calderon — 84 votes · 2.80% Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 9. Four seats. These are Bee County totals; verify entire ISD jurisdiction before declaring projected winners. Pawnee ISD · Trustees (vote for four) ☐ Lisa Gill — 126 votes · 23.33% LEADING ☐ Dane Elliott — 118 votes · 21.85% LEADING ☐ Raquel Villarreal — 96 votes · 17.78% LEADING ☐ Jennifer Card — 95 votes · 17.59% LEADING ☐ Keith Knisely — 56 votes · 10.37% ☐ Brittany Morales — 49 votes · 9.07% Source: Bee County unofficial results, p. 9. Four seats. County report totals; avoid a final winner call without verifying whole district.

COLLEGE & OTHER DISTRICTS Del Mar College · Regent At-Large (vote for two) ☐ Carol Scott — 30,797 votes · 40.07% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Nick Adame — 30,503 votes · 39.68% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Coretta Graham — 15,564 votes · 20.25% Source: Nueces County election-night screenshot; percentages represent candidate selections. Del Mar College · Regent District 4 ☐ Laurie Turner — 13,299 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Nueces County election-night screenshot. Cameron Appraisal District · Place 2 ☐ Ricardo “Ricky” de la Garza — 48,860 votes · 72.36% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Jason Holley — 18,668 votes · 27.64% Source: Cameron County unofficial results PDF, p. 10. Majority vote required under Texas Tax Code §6.0301. Aransas County Navigation District · Commissioner, Precinct 2 ☐ Martin DiazDeLeon — 1,000 votes · 64.89% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER ☐ Gerilyn Hibbeler — 541 votes · 35.11% Source: Aransas County unofficial results, p. 9. Cameron Appraisal District · Place 1 ☐ Alejandro Garcia-Moreno — 59,088 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 10. Cameron Appraisal District · Place 3 ☐ Philip T. Cowen — 57,663 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 10. Laguna Madre · Board, Place 1 ☐ Jason Starkey — 2,614 votes · 100.00% ✓ PROJECTED WINNER Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 14. Laguna Madre · Board, Place 5 ☐ Faridy Gonzalez — 1,228 votes · 36.63% LEADING ☐ Glenn R. Young — 1,116 votes · 33.29% ☐ Adam Lalonde — 1,008 votes · 30.07% Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 14. Three candidates; election rule requires confirmation before a winner or runoff label. San Benito MUD No. 1 · Directors (vote for three) ☐ Delba G. Flores — 1 vote · 33.33% LEADING ☐ Maria A. Mireles — 1 vote · 33.33% LEADING ☐ Jeanette Rodriguez — 1 vote · 33.33% LEADING Source: Cameron County unofficial results, p. 15. Only three candidate votes were recorded; do not infer final winners from this one-vote report.