2026 District Two Runoff

- Age
- 56
- Occupation
- Realtor
- From
- Corpus Christi
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi
League of Women Voters: Written Questions and Answers
Q1. What do you envision as a workable solution for our water issues?
We need to add desalination to our water portfolio as quickly as possible, but responsibly—environmentally and financially. Groundwater should be used only when needed so we don’t put added pressure on surrounding communities that rely on it. We can no longer rely primarily on surface water, and I believe our future will include more than one desalination plant. We must pursue every available state and federal grant dollar to keep the burden on ratepayers as low as possible. Drought is becoming a national issue, and we need to act before communities nationwide are competing for the same limited funding.
Q2. Do you favor an independent redistricting commission to redraw city council districts and why or why not?
Our City Council district boundaries were recently redrawn following the 2020 Census, so I don’t see an immediate need to change the process. Before supporting an independent commission, I would want to understand what problem we are trying to solve, how members would be selected, and whether it would actually improve transparency and fairness. I’m open to improving government, but changes should have a clear purpose and benefit to our citizens.
Q3. Which city issues are most important to you?
Water must come first. Without a reliable, drought-resistant water supply, we cannot protect our quality of life or support future growth. Public safety and infrastructure are also priorities. We need more police and firefighters, adequate substations as we grow south, and funding for streets and drainage. We also need to take a hard look at our budget and how we operate at City Hall, including needed Charter changes and restoring professional, civil and measured Council meetings. There is a lot of serious work ahead, and we need Council members who understand the responsibility of this position and are prepared to do the work it requires.
Candidate response notice: These written responses were provided during the initial 2026 election cycle and appeared in the League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area's Voters Guide as of October 21, 2026. Candidates may change or update their responses or positions after that date.Source: League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area, November 2026 Nonpartisan Voters Guide, page 37. Questions and candidate responses reproduced in full from the guide.