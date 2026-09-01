2026 District 3 Runoff

- Age
- 69
- Occupation
- Consultant; former Corpus Christi Fire Chief
- From
- Kansas City; moved to Corpus Christi in 2011
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi
League of Women Voters: Written Questions and Answers
Q1. What do you envision as a workable solution for our water issues?
I will vote to approve the City's Inner Harbor Desalination Plant. A workable solution involves continued water conservation practices, continued utilization of reservoirs, pipelines and more desalination plant options. Our main goal should be to secure a solution for both residential and commercial water needs now and for the future. I will serve our community with integrity and experience, ensuring public safety, building trust among neighbors, and delivering sustainable solutions to the challenges our community faces. Working together, we will create a city that is prepared, resilient, and thriving for generations to come.
Q2. Do you favor an independent redistricting commission to redraw city council districts and why or why not?
Because of the odd shape of the city limits of Corpus Christi and the growth of the London, Southside, and Calallen neighborhoods, I would be in favor of an independent redistricting commission to review the current boundary lines and if they are fairly divided, then leave the boundaries as they are. If the commission finds that due to growth in certain parts of the city the boundaries need adjustment, then let's review the proposed boundaries. The desired outcome would be for the five-city council districts be divided fairly and non-discriminatory.
Q3. Which city issues are most important to you?
Water is the number one issue for our community. I believe the solution lies with our ability to take advantage of Gulf resources and utilize desalination plants to provide water. Secondly - Public Safety is important to the quality of life for our community. I believe that our Police Department needs to be staffed to increase presence - especially during high peak times for crime. The Fire Department needs to follow national staffing standards such as NFPA 1710 - four person staffing on all apparatus. Third - Streets and Roads need to be repaired. Funding is an issue, with no 2026 Bond package, the city will be forced to use general fund money to fund road repairs. I predict times will be tough on our city budget.
Candidate response notice: These written responses were provided during the initial 2026 election cycle and appeared in the League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area's Voters Guide as of October 21, 2026. Candidates may change or update their responses or positions after that date.Source: League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area, November 2026 Nonpartisan Voters Guide, page 38. Questions and candidate responses reproduced in full from the guide.