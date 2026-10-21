2026 Corpus Christi Mayor Runoff

- Age
- 54
- Occupation
- Corpus Christi Mayor
- From
- Corpus Christi
- City Council experience
- 3-Term Corpus Christi Mayor, 2-Term At-Large City Council Member
League of Women Voters: Written Questions and Answers
Q1. What do you envision as a workable solution for our water issues?
Corpus Christi needs water immediately. To secure our water source, I will right away bring back to council building the Inner Harbor Desalination project. I am the only candidate running for Mayor that has the experience it will take to build a water supply for Corpus Christi’s future. We cannot wait, our families, our future, and our economy depend on water. I will continue working on a diversified water portfolio that includes ground water, reclaimed water reuse, conservation, and maintaining the Mary Rhodes pipeline. Rebuilding relationships with key stakeholders, state, and federal partners is also critical to move forward.
Q2. Do you favor an independent redistricting commission to redraw city council districts and why or why not?
Yes, I support an independent, non-partisan redistricting commission. This commission should ensure that we have open meetings, published maps for input, transparency and clear rules. The city must comply with the Voting Rights Act. District lines should reflect population changes and be drawn to reflect transparency. The City Council must restore trust and faith in city government. Residents should always be given an opportunity to have a fair voice. Having an independent commission that allows for citizen input is something that I believe our City Council must guarantee our residents.
Q3. Which city issues are most important to you?
The issues most important regarding the city are building a water supply, keeping taxes low, continuing to fund public safety to keep our residents safe, and fixing our residential streets. Corpus Christi needs a reliable water source now and I am the only candidate with the experience that can build that water supply. I have voted twice to lower the property tax rate, and doubled the homestead exemption for all eligible residents, including senior citizens. I have worked to fully fund the police and fire departments so that we can keep our city safe and make response times faster for residents.
Candidate response notice: These written responses were provided during the initial 2026 election cycle and appeared in the League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area's Voters Guide as of October 21, 2026. Candidates may change or update their responses or positions after that date.Source: League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area, November 2026 Nonpartisan Voters Guide, page 27. Questions and candidate responses reproduced in full from the guide.