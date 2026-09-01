2026 Corpus Christi District One Runoff

- Age
- 44
- Occupation
- Engineering and business consultant
- From
- Ozona, Texas; moved to Corpus Christi in 1988
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi
League of Women Voters: Written Questions and Answers
Q1. What do you envision as a workable solution for our water issues?
I envision a comprehensive, long-term water strategy that prioritizes securing a reliable water supply for our residents while supporting the continued growth of Corpus Christi. I support moving forward with all viable, fully permitted desalination projects. We cannot afford to remain divided over individual projects when our community needs solutions. We must work collaboratively with regional partners, industry, and state leadership to diversify our water sources, expand conservation efforts, reduce water loss from aging infrastructure, and pursue available state and federal funding. Ultimately, our residents deserve safe, affordable, and reliable water. We need to stop treating water as a political issue and start delivering solutions.
Q2. Do you favor an independent redistricting commission to redraw city council districts and why or why not?
With the continued growth of areas such as Calallen and Northwest Corpus Christi, it is important that district boundaries reflect population changes while preserving community representation. Any proposed commission should have clearly defined responsibilities, reasonable costs, and meaningful opportunities for public participation.
Q3. Which city issues are most important to you?
The issues most important to me are securing a safe, reliable, and affordable water supply, strengthening public safety, improving our streets and infrastructure, promoting responsible economic development, and ensuring fiscal responsibility. As District 1 continues to grow, particularly in Calallen and Northwest Corpus Christi, we must invest in infrastructure, attract new businesses, streamline development, and create quality jobs that keep our young professionals here. Finally, I believe taxpayers deserve transparency, responsible spending, and measurable results from city leadership. My focus is on addressing today's challenges while building a stronger Corpus Christi for future generations.
Candidate response notice: These written responses were provided during the initial 2026 election cycle and appeared in the League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area's Voters Guide as of October 21, 2026. Candidates may change or update their responses or positions after that date.Source: League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area, November 2026 Nonpartisan Voters Guide, page 35. Questions and candidate responses reproduced in full from the guide.