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2026 Corpus Christi District One Runoff

KEDT NEWS
Prep for the Polls

Corpus Christi City Council Runoff Election

2026 District One Runoff

The Corpus Christi runoff election is scheduled for December 12th.

The League of Women Voters responses shown below were given during the initial 2026 election cycle.

KEDT News · Prep for the Polls
AI-assisted tools were used to help build and format this webpage. The League of Women Voters candidate questions and answers are reproduced from its published guide without summarization.
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