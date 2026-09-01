2026 Corpus Christi District Five Runoff

- Age
- 51
- Occupation
- Owner of Fleet Feet, Bay Area Bicycles, and Archery Outfitters
- From
- From Corpus Christi
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi
League of Women Voters: Written Questions and Answers
Q1. What do you envision as a workable solution for our water issues?
Our water supply is too important to take chances with, and we need a long term plan that is both reliable and financially responsible. I believe we need to continue investing in our existing water infrastructure, reduce waste and leaks, expand conservation efforts, and diversify our water sources so we are not overly dependent on any one solution. We should also continue evaluating desalination and other new water technologies, including the potential of the Inner Harbor project, but every major project needs to be carefully evaluated based on its cost, reliability, environmental impact and benefit to Corpus Christi residents. We cannot wait until we are in another water crisis to act. We need to plan ahead and make smart investments.
Q2. Do you favor an independent redistricting commission to redraw city council districts and why or why not?
I am comfortable with the current city council districts and do not believe we need to make any changes simply for the sake of changing them. However, if redistricting does come up in the future due to population changes or other circumstances, I would be open to considering an independent process or other options that ensure the districts are drawn fairly, transparently, and in compliance with the law.
Q3. Which city issues are most important to you?
My priorities are the issues that directly affect the quality of life and financial security of Corpus Christi families. That includes water security, public safety, roads and infrastructure, economic development, and keeping our city affordable. I also believe we need to maintain a strong relationship with the businesses and industries that provide jobs and contribute to our local economy while making sure taxpayers are treated fairly and our community receives value from those partnerships. Most importantly, I want city government to focus on the basics and be accountable to the people who pay the bills. We need to take care of the infrastructure we already have and plan responsibly for future growth.
Candidate response notice: These written responses were provided during the initial 2026 election cycle and appeared in the League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area's Voters Guide as of October 21, 2026. Candidates may change or update their responses or positions after that date.Source: League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area, November 2026 Nonpartisan Voters Guide, page 40. Questions and candidate responses reproduced in full from the guide.