Did not participate in KEDT’s audio interviews or the LWV Guide.
20206 Corpus Christi At-Large Runoff
KEDT NEWS
Prep for the Polls
Corpus Christi City Council Election
2026 At-Large Runoff Election
The Corpus Christi runoff election is scheduled for December 12th.
Mark Scott won one of the three At-Large seats outright and is not a candidate in the run-off.
The three next highest vote getters will go into a run-off to decide who will get the last two seats.
Runoff Candidates for the Two Remaining Seats
- Age
- 57
- Occupation
- Owner of Perrin's on the Water
- From
- Corpus Christi
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi
League of Women Voters: Written Questions and Answers
Q1. What do you envision as a workable solution for our water issues?
I support moving forward with the Inner Harbor Desalination Plant as permitted and approved. Corpus Christi needs a reliable, drought-resilient water source, and this site has already met required environmental and technical standards through TCEQ, EPA, and TWDB. I recognize environmental concerns, which is why I support real-time monitoring of salinity, dissolved oxygen, and other indicators through partners like the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program and the Harte Research Institute to ensure safe, transparent operations. I plan to move forward with getting this project approved immediately after I am elected.
Q2. Do you favor an independent redistricting commission to redraw city council districts and why or why not?
No. I do not favor an independent redistricting commission. The City Council is elected by the voters and should remain responsible for decisions that directly affect representation. Council members are accountable to the public, and that accountability is essential when drawing district boundaries. Transparency and fairness are important and I believe redistricting should stay within the existing governing structure rather than shifting authority to an outside independent redistricting commission.
Q3. Which city issues are most important to you?
1.Securing a long-term, drought-resilient water supply by evaluating all viable options, including desalination, with strong environmental safeguards. 2.Improving and maintaining city streets to ensure safe, accessible, and reliable infrastructure for residents. 3.Supporting public safety, by ensuring officers have the staffing, training, equipment, and resources needed to keep neighborhoods safe and strengthen community trust. 4.Strengthening our local economy so businesses of all sizes can operate predictably and thrive, which creates more jobs with higher wages for our community. 5.Development that expands housing options and improves affordability, ensuring residents at all income levels have access to stable, quality housing.
Candidate response notice: These written responses were provided during the initial 2026 election cycle and appeared in the League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area's Voters Guide as of October 21, 2026. Candidates may change or update their responses or positions after that date.Source: League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area, November 2026 Nonpartisan Voters Guide, page 30. Questions and candidate responses reproduced in full from the guide.
Stories
- Age
- 44
- Occupation
- VP at Teal Construction Company
- From
- Corpus Christi
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi
League of Women Voters: Written Questions and Answers
Q1. What do you envision as a workable solution for our water issues?
Before we address the water issue we must first establish how much water we actually need. In the past few years, we have seen several customers initiate water projects that, upon build, out will reduce our daily demand by up to 37 million gallons per day. This includes wells drilled by small cities that we supply water to and effluent reuse projects executed by some of our large volume users. We must sit down with our stake holders and forecast short/mid/long-term demand and select the projects in our diversified water portfolio accordingly. Seawater desal is the priciest option. If we are to move forward with any proposal, we must first execute long term take or pay contracts to secure a market for this very expensive water source.
Q2. Do you favor an independent redistricting commission to redraw city council districts and why or why not?
The maps were redrawn in 2021 to accommodate for the growth that was being experienced in districts 3 & 5, specifically in the London Area. There was a significant housing boom in 2020-2023 sparked by historically low interest rates. Due to increases in construction costs, labor shortages, and rising interest rates, the growth has slowed. City Council district maps are drawn to ensure rough proportionality in population. I do not see an immediate need for redistricting, but we should be consulting with demographers on a regular basis to keep an eye on population trends.
Q3. Which city issues are most important to you?
My key issues are centered around infrastructure (water, streets, public utilities), Public Safety, and addressing the ever-growing homeless population that is spreading across the city, but all of this is in the best interest of improving the quality of life in Corpus Christi. We must create opportunities here locally to import and retain the best and brightest South Texas has to offer. In order to be successful in that pursuit, we must create a safe, modern city that efficiently provides basic services as well as the amenities that young professionals are looking for when establishing roots.
Candidate response notice: These written responses were provided during the initial 2026 election cycle and appeared in the League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area's Voters Guide as of October 21, 2026. Candidates may change or update their responses or positions after that date.Source: League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area, November 2026 Nonpartisan Voters Guide, page 31. Questions and candidate responses reproduced in full from the guide.
Stories
Already Elected
- Age
- 66
- Occupation
- President of San Jacinto Title Services
- From
- Kingsville
- City Council experience
- Current At-Large City Council member; 16 years combined service on City Council
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi
League of Women Voters: Written Questions and Answers
Q1. What do you envision as a workable solution for our water issues?
Implement balanced strategy of surface water, groundwater, pipeline upgrades, effluent reuse, and affordable/reliable desalination.
Q2. Do you favor an independent redistricting commission to redraw city council districts and why or why not?
I do not see redistricting as an issue until after the 2030 Census. I would not oppose an independent commission to assist the city when that time comes.
Q3. Which city issues are most important to you?
Water: A balanced strategy of surface water, groundwater, effluent reuse, pipeline upgrades, and affordable/reliable desalination. Street Maintenance: Long-term funding for street maintenance. Public Safety: Equip our first responders with the resources needed to protect neighborhoods across the city.
Candidate response notice: These written responses were provided during the initial 2026 election cycle and appeared in the League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area's Voters Guide as of October 21, 2026. Candidates may change or update their responses or positions after that date.Source: League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area, November 2026 Nonpartisan Voters Guide, page 30. Questions and candidate responses reproduced in full from the guide.