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20206 Corpus Christi At-Large Runoff

KEDT NEWS
Prep for the Polls

Corpus Christi City Council Election

2026 At-Large Runoff Election

The Corpus Christi runoff election is scheduled for December 12th.

Mark Scott won one of the three At-Large seats outright and is not a candidate in the run-off.

The three next highest vote getters will go into a run-off to decide who will get the last two seats.

Runoff Candidates for the Two Remaining Seats

Already Elected

KEDT News · Prep for the Polls
AI-assisted tools were used to help build and format this webpage. The League of Women Voters candidate questions and answers are reproduced from its published guide without summarization.
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