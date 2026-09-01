2026 District Four Runoff

- Age
- 45
- Occupation
- Licensed professional counselor and associate professor at LeTourneau University
- From
- Originally from Florida; moved to Corpus Christi in 2016
Interview
Introduction
The city’s most important issue
Would you support the construction of the Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant?
Would you support seawater desalination in another location?
Favorite thing about Corpus Christi
League of Women Voters: Written Questions and Answers
No response.
Candidate response notice: These written responses were provided during the initial 2026 election cycle and appeared in the League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area's Voters Guide as of October 21, 2026. Candidates may change or update their responses or positions after that date.Source: League of Women Voters Corpus Christi Area, November 2026 Nonpartisan Voters Guide, page 39. No response. This is the exact wording printed in the guide.