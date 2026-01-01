Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Anna Madeley challenges Samuel West to a pub quiz with All Creatures Great and Small trivia.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Latest Episodes
All
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.