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American Masters, committed to producing comprehensive film biographies about the broad cast of characters who comprise our cultural history.

Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 3:07
American Masters
Luis Valdez's play commented on identity and assimilation
Luis Valdez's play, "Los Vendidos," or the sellouts, was a commentary on assimilation and identity.
Clip: S40 E6 | 3:07
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Watch 1:31:01
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Episode: S40 E6 | 1:31:01
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Episode: S40 E8
Watch 1:22:55
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Episode: S40 E5 | 1:22:55
Watch 1:52:45
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Episode: S40 E4 | 1:52:45
Watch 1:40:12
American Masters
Bella! This Woman's Place Is in the House
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Episode: S40 E3 | 1:40:12
Watch 1:23:05
American Masters
Sun Ra: Do The Impossible
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Episode: S40 E2 | 1:23:05
Watch 1:23:55
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Episode: S40 E1 | 1:23:55
Watch 1:52:55
American Masters
Starring Dick Van Dyke
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Episode: S39 E8 | 1:52:55
Watch 1:36:28
American Masters
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Episode: S39 E7 | 1:36:28
Watch 1:22:55
American Masters
Marcella
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Episode: S39 E6 | 1:22:55
Extras
Watch 1:26
American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:26
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:06
American Masters
Lucy Dacus reads Mary Oliver's "The Journey"
Lucy Dacus reads Mary Oliver's poem "The Journey" in this outtake.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:06
Watch 2:32
American Masters
Mary Oliver had a troubled childhood
Mary Oliver often hinted at the turmoil within her family, but sought to move past it.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:32
Watch 2:00
American Masters
The political nature of Mary Oliver's poems
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:00
Watch 0:58
American Masters
Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's "The First Time Percy Came Back"
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The First Time Percy Came Back."
Clip: S40 E5 | 0:58
Watch 1:18
American Masters
Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's poem, "The Fish"
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:18
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Unpacking the meaning behind Mary Oliver's "Wild Geese"
"Wild Geese" is one of Mary Oliver's most popular poems.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:30
Watch 3:43
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois' childhood, family and education
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:43
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
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