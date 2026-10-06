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American Masters Season 40
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American Masters Season 35
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Season 34
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Season 33
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American Masters Season 27
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Extras
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Lucy Dacus reads Mary Oliver's poem "The Journey" in this outtake.
Mary Oliver often hinted at the turmoil within her family, but sought to move past it.
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The First Time Percy Came Back."
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
"Wild Geese" is one of Mary Oliver's most popular poems.
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.