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American Experience, TV's most-watched history series, brings to life the compelling stories from our past that inform our understanding of the world today.

Watch 0:30
American Experience
Trailer | Bombshell
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Preview: S37 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:22:36
American Experience
Bombshell
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:36
Watch 1:22:42
American Experience
Part 2 | Kissinger | American Experience
Discover how Kissinger’s anti-Communism would shape U.S. foreign policy, from Vietnam to the USSR.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:42
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Latest Episodes
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  • American Experience Season 37
  • American Experience Season 36
  • American Experience Season 35
  • American Experience Season 34
  • American Experience Season 33
  • American Experience Season 32
  • American Experience Season 31
  • American Experience Season 30
  • American Experience Season 29
  • American Experience Season 28
  • American Experience Season 27
  • American Experience Season 26
  • American Experience Season 25
  • American Experience Season 24
  • American Experience Season 23
  • American Experience Season 22
  • American Experience Season 21
  • American Experience Season 20
  • American Experience Season 19
  • American Experience Season 18
  • American Experience Season 17
  • American Experience Season 16
  • American Experience Season 15
  • American Experience Season 14
  • American Experience Season 13
  • American Experience Season 11
  • American Experience Season 10
  • American Experience Season 7
  • American Experience Season 6
  • American Experience Season 4
Watch 1:22:36
American Experience
Bombshell
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:36
Watch 1:22:42
American Experience
Part 2 | Kissinger | American Experience
Discover how Kissinger’s anti-Communism would shape U.S. foreign policy, from Vietnam to the USSR.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:42
Watch 1:22:49
American Experience
Part 1 | Kissinger | American Experience
The life of the brilliant foreign policy powerbroker who shaped the world in which we live.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:22:49
Watch 1:21:16
American Experience
Hard Hat Riot
The violent 1970 clash between student protestors and construction workers in downtown NY.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:21:16
Watch 2:16:40
American Experience
The Presidents: FDR (Part 2)
Part of the award-winning The Presidents collection.
Episode: S7 E2 | 2:16:40
Watch 52:39
American Experience
Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
The story of L.A.’s noxious smog problem and the creation of the EPA and Clean Air Act.
Episode: S37 E4 | 52:39
Watch 52:20
American Experience
Mr. Polaroid
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
Episode: S37 E3 | 52:20
Watch 53:00
American Experience
Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Episode: S37 E2 | 53:00
Watch 1:52:47
American Experience
Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP
The story of one of the most influential yet forgotten civil rights figures, Walter White.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:52:47
Watch 1:52:37
American Experience
The Presidents: Jimmy Carter
Part of the award-winning "The Presidents" collection.
Episode: S15 E1 | 1:52:37
Extras
Watch 5:00
American Experience
Why Did Kissinger Wage A Secret War On Cambodia?
Kissinger and Nixon authorized the secret bombing of Cambodia in 1969.
Clip: S37 E6 | 5:00
Watch 3:41
American Experience
How WWII Shaped Henry Kissinger's Identity
Kissinger escaped Nazi Germany and emigrated to the U.S., where he was drafted in the U.S. Army.
Clip: S37 E6 | 3:41
Watch 2:53
American Experience
Trailer | Kissinger | American Experience
The life of the brilliant foreign policy powerbroker who shaped the world in which we live.
Preview: S37 E6 | 2:53
Watch 4:45
American Experience
What It Was Like to Work for Henry Kissinger
Hear what it was like working for Henry Kissinger from former staffers.
Clip: S37 E6 | 4:45
Watch 9:03
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Kissinger, Part 1
Watch a preview of Part One of Kissinger.
Preview: S37 E6 | 9:03
Watch 3:47
American Experience
The 1970 Riot that Split America
What was The Hard Hat Riot?
Clip: S37 E5 | 3:47
Watch 8:55
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Hard Hat Riot
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Preview: S37 E5 | 8:55
Watch 4:59
American Experience
Who Were the Hard Hats?
At the dawn of the 1970s, blue-collar workers were re-shaping New York City's skyline. But they were
Clip: S37 E5 | 4:59
Watch 4:13
American Experience
How the Hard Hat Riot Predicted Today's Culture Wars
In December 1969, the United States Selective Service conducted its first draft lottery since World
Clip: S37 E5 | 4:13
Watch 1:38
American Experience
Trailer | Hard Hat Riot
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Preview: S37 E5 | 1:38
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