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The consequential story of criminal justice in America, including arguments Americans have had over the problem of crime, the purpose of punishment and the meaning of justice.

Watch 3:58
Crime and Punishment in America
The House of Refuge and Juvenile Detention
The House of Refuge is the nation's first institution for the reformation of juvenile delinquents.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:58
Watch 2:10
Crime and Punishment in America
First Look: Crime and Punishment in America | Directed by Lynn Novick
For 250 years, Americans wrestle with crime, punishment and the meaning of justice. Premieres 11/16.
Preview: 2:10
Watch 2:21
Crime and Punishment in America
Elam Lynds Reforms the Auburn Prison System
The new head guard at Auburn Prison establishes a new strict regimen of efficiency and order.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:21
Major funding for CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA was provided by The Atlantic Philanthropies, Emerson Collective, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Park Foundation. Major funding was also provided by the following members of The Better Angels Society: The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; The Just Trust for Education; Allan and Shelley Holt; The Tow Foundation; and the Sozosei Foundation. Additional support was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust, Ford Foundation | JustFilms, and by The Better Angels Society members: John and Catherine Debs; Timothy Fazio; Lise Strickler and Mark Gallogly; the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund (Laurie M. Tisch Foundation Inc); Gilchrist and Amy Berg; the Carson Family Charitable Trust; Mauree Jane and Mark W. Perry; the Segal Family Foundation; and Mark A. Tracy.
Latest Episodes
Crime and Punishment in America
“A House of Repentance” (Beginnings - 1880)
Some colonists argue that public punishments make “bad men worse” and look for an alternative.
Episode: S1 E1
Watch 1:57:22
Crime and Punishment in America
“The Criminal Type” (1880 - 1929)
Progressive reformers try to make the justice system more fair.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:57:22
Watch 1:47:53
Crime and Punishment in America
“Tough on Crime” (1970 - Onward)
Violent crime is on the rise and Americans rally behind politicians promoting harsher punishments.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:47:53
Watch 1:51:21
Crime and Punishment in America
“Public Enemies” (1929 - 1969)
The exploits of outlaws fill the headlines and the FBI promise to wage a war on crime.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:51:21
Extras
Watch 2:45
Crime and Punishment in America
Levi Ames and the Spectacle of Public Execution
There has always been a fascination with those that commit crimes and how they're punished for them.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:45
Watch 2:31
Crime and Punishment in America
Extended Trailer
For 250 years, Americans wrestle with crime, punishment and the meaning of justice. Premieres 11/16.
Preview: 2:31
Watch 10:11
Crime and Punishment in America
What Does It Mean to be Accountable?
When a crime is committed, should we look to punish or to move forward toward healing?
Clip: S1 E1 | 10:11
Watch 9:40
Crime and Punishment in America
Austin Reed Details His Experiences in Auburn Prison
Austin Reed recounts his experiences over two decades of being incarcerated in Auburn Prison.
Clip: S1 E1 | 9:40
Watch 4:26
Crime and Punishment in America
The Largest Mass Hanging in American History
President Abraham Lincoln sentences 38 Native Americans to death for attacks against settlers.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:26
Watch 13:42
Crime and Punishment in America
The Myths and Fascination with the Outlaw Jesse James
During the Reconstruction Era, an outlaw captures the public's attention: Jesse James.
Clip: S1 E1 | 13:42
Watch 8:30
Crime and Punishment in America
America Creates the World’s First Penitentiary
The Founding Father Benjamin Rush offers a new form of punishment: the world's first penitentiary.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:30
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