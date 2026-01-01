How Racism and Eugenics Impacted the Criminal Justice System

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Latest Episodes
The exploits of outlaws fill the headlines and the FBI promise to wage a war on crime.
Progressive reformers try to make the justice system more fair.
Violent crime is on the rise and Americans rally behind politicians promoting harsher punishments.
Some colonists argue that public punishments make “bad men worse” and look for an alternative.